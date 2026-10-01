3 Key Matchups for Michigan Football Against Minnesota

The Michigan Wolverines are headed on the road this week for the first time this season. On the other side, it’s Minnesota, who is riding the wave of a big 27-24 victory over Washington.

This is not your typical walkover like some Michigan fans expect Minnesota to be on a yearly basis. The Gophers can play and have a signal caller who can cause problems for their pass defense, which could be reeling after last week’s finish.

Michigan is favored. They should win, but they should have won last week as well. Here are some of the key matchups if the Wolverines are going to get their first conference victory under their belts.

John Nestor vs Michigan Receivers

Who is the best cornerback in college football? That can be debated, but one of the candidates certainly resides in Minneapolis. Minnesota’s John Nestor is PFF’s highest graded cornerback in all of college football.

PFF grades are what they are, but Michigan has undoubtedly taken notice of the talented defensive back.

Sep 26, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Tyler Brown (2) tackles Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) during the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the passing game, the Wolverines are led by their two big horses. JJ Buchanan and Andrew Marsh.

The problem? Marsh popped up on the injury report this week and is listed as questionable. If he’s limited or unable to play, that means Minnesota could try to staple Nestor to Buchanan, and make Michigan’s other receivers beat them.

So far, those pass catchers have not been up to the task.

Even if Marsh plays, Michigan will need some type of contribution from other pass catchers. IF there is a complaint to be had with how the passing game has grown over the season, is that it is too centric on Buchanan and Marsh. They are both great players, but the top teams in the country, are going to be able to figure out ways to make some other guys on the roster make plays.

Whoever Nestor is covering, Michigan will have to make some plays against him. They’ll also have to find guys to make some plays when they throw away from Nestor.

Michigan Run Game vs Minnesota Defense

Michigan’s ground game looked like it was finding some of its footing last week against Iowa, before ultimately stalling in the fourth quarter. The biggest indictment on the run game came on the final possession when Michigan was unable to secure a game-clinching first down.

Yes, Michigan should have given more consideration to throwing the ball on third down. It’s also true that execution, or lack thereof, was a major factor in Michigan having to punt the ball away.

Jordan Marshall says he’s good to go. Savion Hiter has looked better each week this season. This needs to be a week that Michigan’s 92nd ranked rushing attack breaks out.

Michigan running back Jordan Marshall (23) runs against Iowa linebacker Preston Ries (46) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Yes, the passing game has been a major focus this season. Yes, the passing game is typically more exciting.

The run game, however, is Michigan’s identity. It’s embedded into the very core of the program they want to be.

Minnesota’s run defense is solid, ranked 34th in the country. They’ve given up 130 yards-per-game with just a shade under four yards-per-carry.

Michigan’s offense used to thrive against any run defense no matter the quality. They need a similar output this week against the Gophers.

Turnover Battle

Michigan’s defense is great, but there certainly is one thing missing from that group this season. They have not taken the ball away enough this year.

The Wolverines, almost to a man, talked about that all week after Michigan was shutout in the takeaway department last week.

That came despite having their hands on at least two passes from Hank Brown, and two passes that were tipped into the air before landing in the hands of a Hawkeye receiver.

Takeaways and big plays are the name of the game these days. Michigan did not have enough against Iowa, and they have not had enough during the season.

MICHIGAN PICKS IT OFF! 🤯#Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill comes up with a clutch interception to put the Wolverines in the red zone! pic.twitter.com/QaalnVgmLD — Charles Post (@chas_post23) September 12, 2026

The Wolverines have three takeaways this season, and two came against Oklahoma.

Whether it’s a strip sack, interception, punch out of the ball, Michigan has to find ways to get the ball into the hands of their defensive playmakers.



Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage



