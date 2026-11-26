The greatest week of the college football season is here. Michigan will face the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday in a game that has the lowest stakes it has had in the last decade.

That being said, there is still plenty to play for. Both head coaches might be coaching for their respective jobs. If nothing else, bragging rights in this rivalry are paramount. Rod Moore is playing to finish undefeated against Ohio State when he is on the field.

Legacies are defined in this game. That’s the nature of college football, and it’s something that still has not been lost even with playoff expansion.

If Michigan wins, they can extend their advantage over Ohio State to winning five of their last six against the Buckeyes.

Here are the key matchups for the Wolverines to walk out of Columbus with a victory.

Rushing Battle

As much as college football has changed, one thing has not during the matchup between these two teams. Bo Schembechler and Woody Hayes would be proud of this fact.

Since 2001, the winner of the rushing battle has won the game between Michigan and Ohio State.

Michigan specifically reaped those benefits from 2021 through 2024 when Hassan Haskins, Donovan Edwards, Blake Corum, and Kalel Mullings all became legendary names in Michigan history.

Last year, Jordan Marshall looked like he was going to add his name to that pantheon on the first series as Michigan took an early 3-0 lead behind his legs.

That was a short lived experience. Ohio State’s offense took over from there, and they salted the game away late with their ground game.

This year, Savion Hiter enters the game red hot coming off back-to-back 100 yard rushing performances. Michigan might need him to take it up a notch due to the anemic nature of their offense. If Hiter can get to over 100 individually, they’ll have a chance to win. If he can get to 150, they should feel really good about their chances late in the game.

Conversely, Michigan has to slow down Bo Jackson and make freshman quarterback Luke Fahey face their pressure packages.

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Speaking of.

Jay Hill vs Jeremiah Smith

Jeremiah Smith is likely to win the Heisman Trophy. This will be his final game in the rivalry as he will be off to the NFL and likely is slated to be a top-5 draft pick when April comes around.

Jay Hill might not be Michigan’s defensive coordinator next year for a litany of reasons. He said he had a plan for Jeremiah Smith and has been working on it all season.

Michigan defensive coordinator Jay Hill arrives ahead of the game between Michigan and UCLA at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What will that plan be? Jeremiah Smith is going to make plays. He’s that good. The key for Michigan’s defense is not to allow him to wreck the game.

Michigan’s been willing to send pressure all season at opposing quarterbacks. Will they do that against Luke Fahey? Pressure means more man coverage. Playing man coverage against Smith is a recipe for disaster. That’s true regardless of who is playing cornerback for the Wolverines.

Turnover Battle

Michigan won the turnover battle last week against UCLA. They won the game by two in triple overtime despite being plus-two in the turnover margin.

That’s how bad their offense has been all season. It’s not going to magically get better against Ohio State on Saturday.

Michigan State quarterback (11) Alessio Milivojevic gets pressured as he throws the ball by Michigan (90) John Henry Daley during first half action at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan cannot lose the turnover battle. Ohio State, despite some of their shortcomings this season, can still be explosive on offense. Against Michigan’s offense, it might only take a play or two to score enough points to make the margin insurmountable.

Taking the ball away is something the defense has to figure out a way to do. The offense has to protect the ball without turtling.

If they can do that, they’ll have a chance late.



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