It's rivalry week in college football and no rivalry is bigger than The Game between Michigan and Ohio State. This year's edition of the game won't be up there in terms of implications, but neither team wants to lose to the other.

Both teams are eliminated from winning the Big Ten and making the College Football Playoff, which will be the first season that neither team is in the playoff since 2018. It's been a parity-filled season of football and both the Wolverines and Buckeyes are on the wrong side of things.

Michigan is coming off a massive home win against previously unbeaten UCLA. The Wolverines took the Bruins into triple overtime and Bryce Underwood found Jalen Hoffman in the corner of the end zone to win the game. Ohio State, however, faltered once again and has now lost three of its last four games. This time, to Nebraska on the road.

Michigan's odds of beating Ohio State

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In the last four games, Michigan has gone 2-2 with losses to both Michigan State and Oregon. While the Buckeyes are 1-3 with losses against USC, Oregon, and Nebraska. Neither team is playing well, but boh teams are playing poorly in different areas.

Even so, ESPN's FPI isn't giving Michigan much of a chance to go on the road and win the game. The Wolverines have just a 10.8% chance to beating the Buckeyes this weekend, per the advanced analytics.

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According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Ohio State opened as a 14-point favorite, but the Buckeyes are now a 10-point favorite to beat Michigan. Which means some money has gone on the Wolverines recently.

Two teams with two different faults

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Saturday will be a battle between good on good and bad on bad. Michigan's offense remains difficult to watch, although running back Savion Hiter has been a glimmer of hope in the last two weeks, rushing for over 100 yards.

Ohio State's defense has really come apart and has allowed 30, 41, 31 points, respectively, in its last three losses. So we will see which unit can be slightly better on Saturday. And it's a different story on the other side of the ball.

The Buckeyes might be playing backup quarterback Luke Fahey, but Ohio State still has Jeremiah Smith, who can win in triple coverage. Michigan will have its hands full defending him on Saturday, but clearly, the Wolverines' strength is their defense.

Can Michigan's defense win the game this weekend? If the Wolverines do win, it will be because Jay Hill and Co. get the job done.

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