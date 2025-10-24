3 key matchups for Michigan football vs. Michigan State
The No. 25 Michigan Wolverines (5-2) travel to East Lansing on Saturday night to take on the Michigan State Spartans (3-4) at 7:30 p.m. EST.
Here are three matchups to watch before the battle for Paul Bunyan kicks off.
Michigan's defensive line vs. Michigan State's offensive line
On paper, the Wolverines have a major advantage in the trenches in this one, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.
Michigan's front seven will be going up against an offensive line and running back room that has only mustered up 3.5 yards per carry on the season, which ranks 113th in college football. The Wolverines have been fairly stout against the run all season long, so it would be a surprise to see the Spartans sustain consistent success on the ground.
That means the Wolverines must be ready for MSU, as it has all season long, to rely heavily on quarterback Aidan Chiles. The junior quarterback has thrown for 1,262 yards this season and has 10 touchdown passes to three interceptions. He can also use his legs to extend plays and improvise outside the pocket, as he is the team's second leading rusher with 234 yards to go along with five scores on the ground.
He also has very capable receivers to throw to that Michigan's defensive backs will have to be on the lookout for, including Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly, who have over 800 yards receiving and six touchdown receptions between the two of them.
But despite the Spartans' capability to be explosive on offense, they are hindered by a lack of a running game and an offensive line that hasn't been able to protect Chiles. If Derrick Moore and the Wolverine defensive line can win their matchups and get to Chiles, it will make things really difficult for the MSU offense.
Michigan's secondary vs. Chiles and the MSU receivers
Although Michigan's front seven can help the back end tremendously by being able to apply pressure on Chiles, it's impossible to get pressure on the QB on every single play, meaning there will be times the Wolverine secondary has to step up and make plays when called upon.
The unit has been a bit banged up in recent weeks, particularly at safety as Rod Moore and Brandyn Hillman missed last week's game against Washington. However, Mason Curtis, TJ Metcalf and Jaden Mangham all stepped up in the victory over the Huskies, while Zeke Berry and Jyaire Hill remained steady at corner.
Similar efforts will have to take place this week against what can be a dynamic MSU passing attack when clicking on all cylinders.
Michigan's offensive line vs. Michigan State's front seven
Even with lead back Justice Haynes out last week, the Wolverines were still able to rack up heavy rush yardage behind Jordan Marshall in their 24-7 win over the Huskies. Against a Michigan State defense that ranks 71st against the run in terms of yards per attempt allowed, it would be surprising if the Wolverines didn't try to "pound the rock" again whether Haynes plays or not.
If Michigan shows it can run the ball with high success early, it should open up the passing game for Underwood, who had his most efficient game of the season last week.
This will be Blake Frazier's first start at left tackle after filling in for Evan Link after Link went down with a knee injury in the first quarter against Washington, but if Frazier plays at the level he did last week, he should be just fine.
Defensive lineman Alex VanSumeren has caused some issues in opponents' backfields this season with 31 total tackles and 1.5 sacks, while linebacker Jordan Hall, who leads the team in total tackles with 51 and has two sacks, is also a player the Wolverines' offense will need to be aware of.