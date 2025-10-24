Five-star wide receiver names Michigan football as a top school
Five-star class of 2027 wide receiver Monshun Sales of Lawrence North in Indianapolis, IN. has named his top 12 schools, with the Michigan Wolverines making the cut.
The prized prospect narrowed his schools down on Thursday night, telling Rivals' Hayes Fawcett that he will focus on the Wolverines, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Missouri, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Indiana and Tennessee moving forward.
“The relationships with the coaches and the brotherhood that these programs have,” Sales told Rivals. “Most of the programs have developed at a high level, got their players ready for the next level, and they are competing at the highest level. I’ve gone to their practices and watched how their coaches coach their players and prepare them for games and the season. I could see myself going to one of the 12 schools and becoming a top guy and get to the best of my abilities and get to the next level.”
Sales visited Ann Arbor for Michigan's game against Washington this past Saturday and will be back for the Ohio State game in late November, but it appears the Wolverines will have some ground to make up if they wish to win this recruitment in the end.
According to the report from Fawcett, Alabama, Ohio State, LSU, Indiana, Miami , Oregon and Notre Dame are the ones standing out most in his recruitment to this point, meaning receivers coach Ron Bellamy will be hard at work trying to moves Michigan up on that list.
247 Sports' Director of Scouting Andrew Irvins gives this scouting report on Sales:
"Hulking wide receiver with game-breaking potential given his size and speed, Irvins wrote. "Looks the part with a muscled-up frame that appears to stretch just over 6-foot-4. Isn’t the most technically advanced route runner at this stage, but has shown the ability to sink his hips and make dynamic cuts in passing tournaments. Spent much of sophomore season challenging defenses vertically from an outside posting and should be able to do the same thing on Saturdays. Likely to face an adjustment period as he levels up in competition and must learn how to consistently create separation at the intermediate parts of the field, but is the type of prospect that doesn’t come around too often in the Hoosier State and has what it takes to eventually thrive in a balanced attack with his catch radius and top gear."
Sales is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class, the No. 3 wide receiver and is the top-ranked player in the state of Indiana, according to the Rivals' Industry Rankings.