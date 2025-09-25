3 predictions for the rest of Michigan's season
The Michigan Wolverines are 3-1 (1-0 Big 10) entering their bye week, and all things considered, they should be feeling pretty good about themselves. They made it through Sherrone Moore's suspension without a scratch, Bryce Underwood has flashed, and their defense looks rock solid. They still have all their goals ahead of them, and fans should have high hopes for the rest of the year.
With the Wolverines on a bye this week, I thought it would be a good time to give my three predictions for the rest of the season.
1. Bryce Underwood and Michigan's Passing Attack Gets Rolling
If there's one thing that's been missing in this Wolverine offense, it's a consistent passing attack. True freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood has flashed at times, but the Wolverines really haven't been able to consistently push the ball downfield. Their run game has been so good that it hasn't mattered, but as they get deeper into Big 10 play, they're going to need to sort things out through the air.
Underwood has missed on some throws throughout the year, but it's really been the Wolverines' receivers who have let him down. They've had far too many drops this season, but I have hope that as they continue to build a rapport with Underwood, those issues will iron themselves out.
2. Justice Haynes Wins Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year
Justice Haynes has been the heart of Michigan's offense through the first four games of the season. He's already amassed 537 yards and six touchdowns on just 66 carries (8.1 yards per carry), and he currently leads the Big 10 in rushing yards, is second in average yards per carry and third in rushing touchdowns. He's on pace to rush for 1,611 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, so if he can stay relatively close to this pace, it'll be hard not to give him the award.
The only reason I'm somewhat hesitant about this is because these awards tend to go to quarterbacks, and the Big 10 has quite a few who could win it. USC's Jayden Maiava, Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and Nebraska's Dylan Raiola have all made early cases for the award, but I still believe, at this point, it should go to Haynes.
3. Michigan Makes the College Football Playoff
I believe the Wolverines have a pretty good shot at making the College Football Playoff. After their big win against Nebraska on the road (which wasn't as close as the score made it seem), they don't have too many big games left. They'll travel to USC, host a good Washington team and then, of course, host Ohio State. If they can win two of those three games, they're almost a lock to make the Big 10 Championship and the CFP as long as they win all of their other games (which they should be able to do). Even if Michigan loses two of those three games, they'll still have an outside shot of making the CFP with a 9-3 record.
If Michigan can win the games they're supposed to and steal one from USC or Ohio State, they should make the CFP.