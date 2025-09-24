Offensive report card: How Michigan's Bryce Underwood grades through 4 weeks
The Michigan Wolverines enter the bye week with a 3-1 record. The Wolverines fell to Oklahoma in Week 2, but Michigan made a statement in Week 4 with a win at Nebraska. The maize and blue hope to get a little healthy this week ahead of their home game against Wisconsin in two weeks.
With a quarter of the season behind us, here is our offensive report card for the Wolverines.
Quarterbacks: B
Bryce Underwood has been a welcome addition to the Michigan offense. It's clear as day that the Wolverines' passing offense is going to be solid in the near future with Underwood behind center. He is averaging 183 yards per game through the air, but has thrown just two TDs in four games, and one INT. It's been on the ground where Underwood has made some noise in recent games. The former five-star has rushed for 169 yards and three scores.
While the talent is clear and the potential is huge, Underwood still has some developing to do. Layering balls and having some touch on short passes will be key moving forward. The Wolverines currently have the 106th-ranked passing attack in college football, and PFF has Underwood as the No. 15 graded Big Ten QB.
Underwood has been a nice upgrade behind center, but there is room for improvement in the next eight games.
Running backs: A+
Michigan couldn't have asked anything more from its rushing attack through four games. Alabama transfer Justice Haynes has more rushing yards than any former Wolverine through his first four games as a Michigan Wolverine. Haynes is third in the nation with 537 yards. He has run for over 100 yards and a score in each game.
Haynes has made 15 tacklers miss so far, and he has 311 yards after contact. Not only is Haynes elusive, but he has a nice blend of speed and power.
Jordan Marshall has been a nice change of pace back. Marshall has rushed for 189 yards and three scores, and is averaging over five yards a carry. Michigan fans saw a glimpse of what Marshall could do last year in the ReliaQuest Bowl, and he's really shined in the last two games when getting an opportunity.
Wide receivers: C-
The wide receiver corps was a big question mark entering the season, and through four games, the WRs are still a major question mark. Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley is doing a solid job, catching 13 passes for 197 yards, but it's what's behind him that is the concern.
Both Semaj Morgan and Channing Goodwin are the other two starters, but catching the ball has been an issue. In four games, both players lead the Big Ten with four drops each. Michigan, as a team, has 11 dropped passes in four games.
While Underwood has some learning to do, his playmakers are doing him zero favors. Sherrone Moore touched on the goals for the week when it comes to the wide receivers and dropped passes. It's also possible that the Wolverines give transfer Anthony Simpson a shot moving forward.
Tight ends: B
Michigan's top two tight ends, Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen, have each had injury issues this season, but when they are on the field, they've been reliable targets for Underwood. Hansen (79.3) and Klein (70.2) have the top two grades by PFF when it comes to Michigan's pass catchers.
Zach Marshall has been the No. 3 TE, but has just two catches on the season when either Hansen or Klein are out.
We also have to talk about Max Bredeson. He has been great as a run blocker. He is No. 2 on the team with a 80.1 run-blocking grade.
Offensive line: B-
The past two games have lifted the O-line's grade in my book. The first two games weren't a good showing from the Michigan offensive line, but following Giovanni El-Hadi and Brady Norton's injury, the Wolverines' line has appeared to be a little better. El-Hadi is a clear starter -- as he is the top-graded lineman -- but Norton didn't fare too well as a starter.
Michigan has shifted Nate Efobi and Jake Guarnera into the starting lineup and they've held up better for Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines hope to get healthy this bye week, and it will be interesting how Michigan moves the line around ahead of the Wisconsin game.