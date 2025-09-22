5 things we've learned from the first four weeks of Michigan's 2025 season
The Michigan Wolverines have gotten off to a pretty good start to the 2025 season. They're 3-1 and rank as the No. 19 team in the country. Their only loss of the season is to the No. 7 team in the nation on the road, and they just earned a big road victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers to start conference play with a win.
In an ideal world, the Wolverines would be 4-0 and ranked inside the top-10, but considering their head coach was suspended two games and they're starting a true freshman quarterback, things could be much worse.
Here's five things we've learned through the first four weeks of the Wolverines' 2025 season:
1. Michigan is a College Football Playoff contender
In their Week 2 loss to the Oklahoma Sooners, the Wolverines' defense showed they're capable of containing a great offense. The Sooners, who are averaging 33.6 points per game in their three other contests, scored 24 points in the win, and the Wolverines forced John Mateer, one of the best quarterbacks in the country, into some mistakes.
After that performance, the big question was, can Michigan's offense score enough to help them win those big games? Well, got that answer this week when they scored 30 points on a good Nebraska defense, and they did that without much success through the air. Michigan rushed for 290 yards and three touchdowns, and were so good on the ground that it didn't matter how they performed through the air.
If the Wolverines' offense can be average, they'll have a good shot at making the CFP. Their schedule is VERY favorable; the only ranked opponents left on their schedule are USC and Ohio State. They'll be favored in at least six of their final eight games, and if they can win at least one of USC and Ohio State, they should be in prime position to make the Big 10 Championship and the CFP.
2. This team will go as far as Bryce Underwood can take them
The potential for Bryce Underwood is through the roof. He can be the best quarterback in the country. It probably won't happen this year, but by the time he's done in Ann Arbor, he's likely going to be considered a top-five pick in the NFL Draft.
Despite that, he's struggled at times this year. We've seen it against Oklahoma and Nebraska. Now, he's certainly played better than his stat lines have indicated - his receivers have been credited with five drops in those games - but there's still some growth to be had.
This team will go as far as Underwood can take them. If he can continue to develop, which he should do during the course of Big 10 play, this offense can be very dangerous. And with the defense they have in Ann Arbor, a dangerous offense would make them one of the favorites for the Big 10 crown.
3. Justice Haynes is a Big 10 Player of the Year contender
Justice Haynes has been one of, if not the best, running backs in the country this season. He's logged 537 rushing yards (3rd in the country) and six touchdowns on just 66 carries (8.8 average). He's had over 100 yards and at least one touchdown in every game this year, and has ripped off three touchdowns of 50+ yards.
Obviously, the competition is going to get better as the season goes along, but it's hard to envision Haynes slowing down too much. He has an offensive line that has been great in the run game, and with a true freshman QB under center, Michigan is going to keep running the ball a lot. If he can keep this pace up, he should be the favorite to win Big 10 Player of the Year.
4. Pass rush is elite
Michigan's pass rush has been incredible to start the year, especially in their win over the Cornhuskers, where they recorded seven sacks by seven different players.
Through the first four weeks of the season, the Wolverines have recorded 54 pressures and 14 sacks, which ranks T-7th in the country. They're led by Jaishawn Barham and Derrick Moore, who have 3.0 and 1.5 sacks on the season, respectively, but they get contributions from a ton of guys.
If the Wolverines' pass rush can continue to play at this level for the remainder of the season, they can help mask some of their issues in the secondary (we'll talk about that shortly) and should give opposing quarterbacks problems, like they did with Raiola, all year long.
5. The secondary could still use some work
While we've talked very highly of the Michigan defense throughout this story, there is one critique: their secondary could still use some work.
If you throw the CMU and New Mexico games out the window, the Wolverines' secondary has given up 578 passing yards and four passing touchdowns while picking off one pass against Oklahoma and Nebraska. They do get a bit of a pass with guys like Zeke Berry and Rod Moore missing time with injuries, but they still need to be much better against the pass with Big 10 play ramping up.
If the Wolverines' secondary can step it up, their pass rush and run defense are good enough that this defense could be one of the best units in the Big 10.