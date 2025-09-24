Michigan star continues to shoot up draft boards
The Michigan Wolverines are off to a hot start to the season. They lost to the No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners on the road in Week 2, but have bounced back with a couple of big wins over Central Michigan and Nebraska. Heading into their bye week, the Wolverines are 3-1 and still have all their goals in front of them.
One big reason for the Wolverines' success early in the season is their run game. Justice Haynes has been red hot to start the year, rushing for 100+ yards and at least one touchdown in every game thus far. He's logged 537 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns through four games, and is on pace to break records this year.
As you can imagine, Haynes' play this season has drastically increased his draft stock. Coming into the year, he was viewed as a late-round pick, but after just four games with the Wolverines, he's put himself into third or fourth-round conversations.
There is a lot to like about Haynes as a prospect. He may only be 5-foot-11, but he plays much bigger than that. He can make guys miss in space, but he can also muscle his way through a tackle if he needs to. On top of that, he may not be the fastest guy in the world, but give him some green grass and he's going to outrun most defenders.
Right now, Jeremiah Love should be the only running back in the country who is higher than Haynes on NFL teams' big boards. Haynes has proven he deserves to be one of the first running backs taken off the board, and if he continues this pace, he could even challenge Love for that top spot.
ESPN's Thoughts on Haynes
ESPN's Mel Kiper was very complimenteay of Haynes after his big game against Nebraska:
At 5-foot-11 and 210 pounds, he plays with a low center of gravity and generates powerful leg drive. This isn't a running back who is going to dance around behind the line of scrimmage and take a tackle for loss; he's a one-cut-and-go runner with good body lean. But once he gets through the hole, he can be hard to catch. Haynes has four carries for 50-plus yards this season, helping him to 537 yards and six TDs through four games. The Alabama transfer also stands out as a pass catcher and blocker. He high-pointed a catch Saturday, and his ability to pass protect is evident on the tape.
Haynes has caught the eye of NFL Draft experts, and it wouldn't be all that surprising if he's in the conversation to be a second-round pick at the end of the year.