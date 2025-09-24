Defensive report card: Jaishawn Barham bolsters grades through 4 weeks
The Michigan Wolverines are sitting at 3-1 entering the bye week. Michigan will come back in two weeks to face Wisconsin at home. Michigan's defense underwhelmed in both Week 1 and Week 2, but the Wolverines have played winning football the past two weeks. Michigan has the 36th-ranked total defense, giving up 291 yards per game.
Following four weeks, here is how we graded each position on the Wolverines' defense.
RELATED: Offensive report card: How Michigan's Bryce Underwood grades through 4 weeks
Defensive line: A-
I admittedly said the defensive line underwhelmed in Week 1 and for the most part in Week 2, but since Michigan moved Jaishawn Barham to edge -- watch out. I'm going to lump the edge rushers and interior into the 'defensive line' in this article. Both Barham and Derrick Moore could go down as one of the top edge duos who played together in Ann Arbor if they continue the trajectory. Barham is borderline unstoppable through two games.
PFF has Michigan having the 14th-best run-stopping unit in the country, and statistically, the Wolverines have the 14th-best run defense, allowing 77 yards per game. The interior line has been great as of late, led by Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams, Damon Payne, and Trey Piece. Enow Etta is another name who has been playing well, with Michigan moving him around.
The line was supposed to be a big part of this team entering the season, and after the CMU and Nebraska game -- they look as advertised.
Linebackers: A
The reason Michigan felt comfortable moving Jaishawn Barham to edge was because of how deep the Wolverines are at linebacker. Ernest Hausmann is one of the top LBs in the Big Ten, and the Wolverines love seeing Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan on the field. Rolder is a veteran who played a ton of football early in his career, and Sullivan is a budding star.
Michigan could eventually play Barham on the inside again, too. Having those four players to rotate into two spots is a great thing for Michigan. Barham (three) and Sullivan (two) are the Wolverines' leading sack getters through four games. Sullivan also leads the team with two interceptions.
The sky is the limit for this linebacker unit, assuming they can stay healthy.
Cornerbacks: B-
Michigan has the 75th-ranked passing defense in the country, giving up 213 yards per game through the air. The Wolverines were already thin at CB entering the season, and losing Zeke Berry for a couple of games didn't help -- mainly against Nebraska. But it's not all bad.
Freshman Jayden Sanders has stepped in and has been fantastic for Michigan. For being a true freshman, Sanders has more than lived up to expectations this early in his career. Starter Jyaire Hill has done a good enough job, too. Hill has allowed only six receptions on 14 targets his way in four games.
If Michigan can get Berry healthy, the Wolverines have a good enough three with Hill, Berry, and Sanders, with hopes of Shamari Earls coming along after missing the first two games.
Safeties: B
While Michigan isn't deep at CB, the Wolverines are fairly deep at safety. Michigan saw Rod Moore return for the Nebraska game, after not playing a game since the Wolverines' national title win over Washington in 2023.
In Moore's absence, we've seen Mason Curtis, Brandyn Hillman, Jaden Mangham, and TJ Metcalf get some serious burn. All four have had great moments, and the Wolverines have been beaten a few times in the backend. Safety play has been mostly good through four games, and with Moore coming back, it should only get better for Michigan.