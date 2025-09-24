Michigan pushing to flip Michigan State LB commit
While the Michigan Wolverines may be on their bye week, that doesn't mean their recruiting efforts are taking the week off. Instead, much of the Michigan coaching staff will be hitting the road later this week to visit with recruits from across the country.
One of the guys the Wolverines have their eye on is Michigan State linebacker commit Braylon Hodge. Brian Jean-Mary, the Wolverines' linebacker coach, is heading to Englewood, Calif. to visit with Hodge and watch him play on Thursday night.
Hodge Already Has a Visit Lined Up With Michigan
The Wolverines were a bit late to the party with Hodge, but that doesn't mean the four-star linebacker isn't seriously considering them. He already has a visit lined up and will be in town for Michigan's October 4th showdown against the Wisconsin Badgers, and he wants to make another visit with them later this fall, per On3.
However, it won't be easy to get Hodge to flip. He's currently committed to Michigan's arch rivals, the Michigan State Spartans, and has been rock solid since his pledge in June. However, he certainly seems interested in the Wolverines, and if Sherrone Moore and Brian Jean-Mary play their cards right, they could steal one of the Spartans' top recruits from under their nose.
Hodge Would Be a Valuable Addition to Michigan's Class
Hodge is one of the top linebackers in the 2026 class. He currently ranks as the No. 170 overall recruit in his class and has recently received a ton of attention from schools such as Oregon and Texas, who also recently offered the Englewood native.
If the Wolverines can sway the Spartan commit to flip, it would be huge for their 2026 class. The Wolverines currently have just one linebacker committed in 2026 - three-star Markel Dabney out of Chester, Virginia - so adding another talented linebacker would be very welcome.
As it stands right now, the Wolverines hold the No. 10 recruiting class in 2026. They have two five-star commits in the form of RB Savion Hiter and DE Carter Meadows. They have the fourth-highest-rated recruiting class in the Big 10, behind Ohio State (9), Oregon (7) and USC (1).
With Early National Signing Day slowly creeping up, the recruiting scene is about to heat up. Teams will be pushing for last-minute commitments and flips, and it appears Hodge could be one of them.