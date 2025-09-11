Michigan LB coach says they must 'find ways' to get budding star on the field more
The defensive line was supposed to be the best unit on the Wolverines' defense in 2025, and while the season is still very early, it's been the linebackers who have impressed the most after two games. Michigan returned its two leading tacklers from 2024, Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, and the Wolverines have a few more guys they can lean on in a pinch.
On Wednesday, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary talked about how they feel comfortable with the depth and that they feel as if they have four starting linebackers. Both Jimmy Rolder and Cole Sullivan are viewed as starters -- even Georgia transfer Troy Bowles could be counted on.
"I think Coach Moore said it. I know Coach Wink has said it. We feel like we have four starters in that room and two other guys that we feel very, very confident that if we put them in the game, they could perform at a high level," Jean-Mary said of the depth. "So we knew, obviously, we know what type of player Jaishawn is and what he brings to the table. But we were very, very confident in Jimmy and Cole that they would be able to step in and play our level of defense and play winning defense for us."
While Barham and Hausmann are locked in as the two starters, Sullivan has been more and more impressive. He is fifth on the team with eight tackles, he leads Michigan with two sacks, and is tied for first on the Wolverines' defense with two tackles for loss. Jean-Mary said it's going to be important to get Sullivan on the field moving forward.
"Oh, it’s very impressive," Jean-Mary said of the improvement Sullivan has made. "And to me, it’s a long season and he’s just building up his resume to gain more and more playing time. We got to find ways to get him on the field more. He’s shown the ability to be a game changer. And that’s what we want. So we think, obviously very, very highly of Cole. And what he’s put on the field the first two games is exactly what he showed in preseason camp. So I would expect his playing time to increase. And he keeps putting out what he’s been doing, I think the skies — we always thought the sky was the limit for him. And we’re going to be better on defense from it."
Michigan fans can see Sullivan and Michigan in action this Saturday at Noon against Central Michigan.
