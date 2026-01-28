Takeaways From Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule Reveal

The Big Ten revealed each team's 2026 football schedule on Tuesday evening and the Wolverines will have one of the toughest paths in the Big Ten. Not only do the Wolverines take on Oklahoma in a non-conference battle, but Michigan will play defending national champion Indiana, along with Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Iowa, among others.

After dissecting the schedule, here are some takeaways for Michigan's 2026 season.

Get used to seeing the Big House

For the third time since 2022, Michigan will host eight games at home this year. The Wolverines' first four games will be played in the Big House — including the Big Ten opener against Iowa in Week 4. Michigan's first six of seven games will be played in Ann Arbor.

As the old saying goes, 'You have to win at home' and Michigan has a chance to get off to a great start in 2026, despite teams like Oklahoma, Iowa, Penn State, and Indiana coming to town.

Michigan will play at least five preseason top-25 teams in 2026

Obviously, we don't know who is going to be voted inside the preseason top-25 — it's still way too early. But it appears that Michigan will play at least five teams that will be ranked inside the top 25 when that's released close to football season.

Oklahoma, Iowa/Penn State, Indiana, Oregon, and Ohio State are all on the schedule. If both the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions are ranked, then that would give Michigan six top-25 showdowns this season. Again, the Wolverines' schedule isn't exactly favorable, other than having so many home games.

Bye week appears to come at a good time

In 2024 and 2025, there were two bye weeks, but there will be just one this season — back to normal. And it appears to come at a good time for Michigan.

The Wolverines will play their first four home games before hitting the road to play Minnesota. The following week — in Week 6 — Michigan will have its only bye of the season. So, yes, the Wolverines will have to play seven straight games, but Michigan will have time to get healthy, and possibly right, before its big games.

Once Michigan comes off the bye, the Wolverines will host both Penn State and Indiana in back-to-back weeks. The Nittany Lions likely have Michigan circled as their big game, and Michigan will have two weeks to prep for both opponents.

Michigan's hardest games come on the road

Every road game in the Big Ten won't be easy and the Wolverines will have their first two away games coming against both Minnesota and Rutgers — two games they should win. But in the final three weeks, Michigan will head to Eugene to play Oregon, host UCLA, and then head to Columbus to play Ohio State.

Both Ohio State and Oregon will likely be two teams predicted to win the conference next season. Julian Sayin and Jeremiah Smith are back with the Buckeyes, and Dante Moore shocked the world by returning to Oregon for another season.

If the Wolverines can go 8-1 or 9-0 heading into the Oregon game, Michigan will likely need to at least split both of those road games in order to make the College Football Playoff.

Michigan's full schedule

Sept. 5: vs. Western Michigan

Sept. 12: vs. Oklahoma

Sept. 19: vs. UTEP

Sept. 26: vs. Iowa

Oct. 3: @ Minnesota

Oct. 10: BYE

Oct. 17: vs. Penn State

Oct. 24: vs. Indiana

Oct. 31: @ Rutgers

Nov. 7: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 14: @ Oregon

Nov. 21: vs. UCLA

Nov. 28: @ Ohio State