Reacting to Joel Klatt's Top-10 Ranking for Michigan Football Entering 2026

The AP Top 25 poll will drop on Monday for the first time ahead of the 2026 football season. After a 9-4 season last year, Michigan is looking to get back into contention not only in the Big Ten, but also to make a run at the College Football Playoff.

And if Fox Sports' Joel Klatt's ranking comes to fruition, the Wolverines would be in the mix. Klatt recently revealed his preseason top 25 teams and Michigan came in at No. 10. The Wolverines were ranked higher than both Texas A&M and Texas Tech, two programs that made the CFP last season.

"But for a long time I said "death, taxes and Utah football." Well, I should really say: "death, taxes and Kyle Whittingham." I believe in Whittingham's structure and fundamental traits to make Michigan a great football team," Klatt explained.

My thoughts on Klatt's ranking for Michigan

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The coaches poll already released and the Wolverines were ranked No. 16. Which I thought felt a little low for the talent level that the Wolverines have, along with the coaching staff in place. However, No. 10 might be just a tad high, too.

Which Klatt noted in his segment. He said he is higher on Michigan than most people but that's because of Whittingham, plus the Wolverines' youth has another year of experience.

My personal take is that Michigan should be around No. 12 or No. 13, closer to Klatt's take than what the coaches voted on.

Why the Wolverines could be land at No. 12 or No. 13 on Monday

It starts with Kyle Whittingham and the proof being in the pudding. Last year, Sherrone Moore was entering his second season in Ann Arbor, and while the talent was there, the development wasn't.

Whittingham has done this long enough that there is a proven track record. He has done well at Utah, a place with limited resources compared to Michigan. The Wolverines brought over two proven coordinators. Jason Beck hasn't been doing this long, but he has certainly been effective, while Jay Hill has been good for some time.

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And with Michigan, there is always talent. The Wolverines are expected to have one of the top defenses this season, and Michigan should run the ball well with Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter, along with an experienced offensive line.

Michigan's ultimate success will depend on Bryce Underwood, however. Entering his second season, the talk is great, Underwood has improved, but we need to see it on the field. And until we do, a top-10 ranking might be a touch high. But for the reasons listed, voters should feel confident about placing the Wolverines around 12-13 on Monday.