Why Michigan Football Fans Are Going to Love Utah Transfer John Henry Daley

After losing Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and TJ Guy, Michigan had to turn to the transfer portal to bring in talent. With Kyle Whittingham coming to Ann Arbor to coach the Wolverines, it was quite simple for him. Go get an All-American talent that he was familiar with.

After rupturing his Achilles, John Henry Daley entered the portal after starring at Utah last season. Although plenty of colleges came calling, he was familiar with Whittingham and defensive line coach Lewis Powell, who also came to Michigan, which brought Daley to Ann Arbor.

Relentless motor and a statistical monster

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In 11 games last season, Daley recorded 11.5 sacks, which was tied for seventh in the nation. If he could've played in all 13 games for the Utes, it's possible he leads the nation in sacks. And coach Whitingham shared with Rich Eisen why Michigan fans are going to love Daley in 2026.

"First, John Henry is completely healthy," Whittingham told Eisen. "He had a severe lower-leg injury, but he's back to 100 percent. Last season, he was leading the nation in sacks through Week 10. I believe he was injured in Week 11, and he still finished among the top four or five in the country.

"Michigan fans are going to love him. His motor never stops, and he plays the game the way it's supposed to be played. He's a throwback and a tough guy. Fans can be excited about the edge pressure he brings."

Daley doubles down on relentless motor

With Daley back to 100 percent, if Michigan is able to get comparable play from the 2025 Daley, the Wolverines are going to have one of the best edge rushers in the Big Ten, if not the best. Not only can Daley go get the quarterback, but he had 17.5 tackles for loss, which was tied for fifth in the country.

It's clear that Daley is going to be a driving force for Michigan this season, and another All-American season is certainly in the cards. While all players have talent when they come to a place like Michigan, not all of them have the work ethic or the motor that Daley has.

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"I think I'd say I'm a glue guy," Daley said to Eisen. "I like to bring people together. I like to keep things a little bit lighthearted. Work hard. Work serious when you need to work serious. But other than that, you know, be able to bring guys together and kind of develop that brotherhood and that friendship in between players.

"I think as a player, I bring grit. I bring toughness and a relentless motor. I think I bring high expectations of being able to for everybody right around me to play at a high level. And that's an expectation I hold myself to. I hold my teammates to as well. So, I think those are all things I bring to the table."

Fall camp will open soon for Michigan and after missing the spring, Daley is set to play with his new team and quickly get acclimated to football life in Ann Arbor.