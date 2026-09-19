Michigan Wolverines CB Shamari Earls Isn't Lacking Confidence After Circling Big Ten's Elite

Michigan is set to host UTEP on Saturday and the Miners have the Wolverines' full focus. But starting next week, things are going to get much more difficult for Michigan as the Wolverines will welcome Iowa into the Big House for the first week of Big Ten play.

Through two weeks, Michigan has one of the best defenses in the country and the Wolverines are loaded at every level of the defense. The defensive line wreaks havoc, the linebackers are making plays, and the defensive backs are in position to make plays.

That goes for CB4 Shamari Earls, who is in his second season with the program and has been called a starter by the coaches. Earls is behind Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden, but he's come into his own and while he's waiting his turn for stardom, he's ready to compete against some of the Big Ten's elite.

This week, speaking with the media, he said he has three WRs circled that he wants to defend. That's Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith, Indiana's Nick Marsh, and Oregon's Evan Stewart.

Where Earls has found improvement

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Earls is confident and possesses CB1 mentality. And while Earls will have to wait another season for that opportunity, he said that he has learned a lot from the starting three ahead of him.

Michigan has played only four CBs in two games and Earls has been on the field for 36 total snaps. And while he continues to see playing time, Earls has shown improvement and noted how he continues to get ready to play.

“Really just slowing the game down, getting more in the film room, technique things, and just overall being a better corner instead of focusing on just straight my athleticism, what I was gifted with,” Earls said. “That’s one thing I need to work on — better hand placement and just being more aware.

“Just stay focused. As a corner you gotta be calm and poised, ’cause really anything can happen, and you don’t want anything to get into your head.”

Earls is one of the Wolverines better coverage defenders in two games

The sample size isn't large, as Earls has seen the field for 36 snaps, compared to Jyaire Hill and Smith Snowden seeing 123 and 120 snaps, respectively, but Earls has been great. According to Pro Football Focus, Earls has a 69.1 coverage grade and he's allowed one of three targets to be caught.

Earls said playing in Jay Hill's scheme has been a good change and while he can play either zone or man-to-man, he enjoys the physicality of playing man.

“Honestly, I like it,” he said. “I’m more of getting out, hands-on, getting guys’ grills. Zone, I can do anything you need me to — zone, man — but I prefer man, just get hands on guys, be in their face, and just run and cover them.”

Fans can see Earls on the field at 3:30 p.m. ET when the Wolverines play UTEP on Big Ten Network.

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