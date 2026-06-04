Projecting Top 10 Michigan Player Ratings in EA College Football 27

If you're a college football junky and you enjoy the video game, today marks one of the better days. On Thursday night, EA Sports is set to unveil all the new features in the new College Football 27 video game.

The college football series made its return after a long hiatus in College Football 25. Michigan has seen two players featured on the cover in both years the game has returned. Donovan Edwards graced the cover of College Football 25, and Bryce Underwood was on it in College Football 26.

No Michigan player will be on the cover this year, but when the game releases to everyone on July 9, you'll be able to play with your favorite Wolverines. In the meantime, we are going to predict the top 10 overall players for Michigan in the new game.

1. Edge John Henry Daley - 93 overall

The Utah transfer should be the highest-rated player on Michigan's roster this season when the game releases. John Henry Daley was an All-American last season and tallied 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. Despite suffering an Achilles injury, Daley is expected to make a full recovery.

He was rated as an 88 overall in the last roster update last season, and Michigan edge Derrick Moore was the 5th-highest ranked edge rusher at 93 overall. I look for EA to give Daley some love and start him right where Moore left off.

2. RB Jordan Marshall - 92 overall

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Jordan Marshall is back after 932 yards in 11 games a season ago. He played second fiddle to Justice Haynes for over a quarter of the season, and Marshall would've easily hit 1,000 yards if he had equal playing time, along with staying healthy.

Last season, Marshall ended the season with an 88 overall rating, while Haynes was at 91. Expect a good jump from Marshall, who should be a key cog for Michigan this season, and EA should have in the low 90s.

3. CB Jyaire Hill - 90 overall

Entering 2025, Jyaire Hill was labeled to be a first-round pick come the 2026 NFL Draft, but despite a good season, Hill returned to Michigan for his senior season. As the Wolverines' No. 1 CB this season, Hill should see a good ratings boost, after being rated as an 88 overall to end College Football 26.

Look for Hill to land in the 90s, and I look for EA to slot him right at 90 overall to begin the game.

4. WR Andrew Marsh - 90 overall

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The true freshman wide receiver had as big of a rating boost as anyone from launch last summer to the College Football Playoff. Andrew Marsh began the game rated 74 overall and finished with an 85 rating following a great true freshman season.

Entering his sophomore season, Marsh is the clear No. 1 option for Bryce Underwood, and should be one of many players who earn the coveted 90-plus rating. He led the team last season with 651 receiving yards, and didn't make much of an impact until after a quarter of the season, when Sherrone Moore finally gave him a chance.

5. S Rod Moore - 89 overall

Despite hardly playing any football the last two seasons, EA has been high on the former standout safety. Moore was the third-highest rated player on Michigan's team last season, earning a 91 rating.

While I look for Moore to remain one of the Wolverines' highest-rated players when College Football 27 launches, Moore could see a slight regression in terms of his rating, due to not playing much football. Moore is an excellent player when he plays, and it's just proving he can stay on the field now.

6. C Jake Guarnera - 88 overall

Last season, EA rated just six centers in the 90s, and while Jake Gaurnera could be one of them, I look for Michigan's new starting center to be on the cusp.

He was rated 79 a season ago, but has emerged as the leader on the line. Giovanni El-Hadi was rated an 89 overall, and I look for Guarnera to be right around that area when the game launches in July. Guarnera has a chance to be among the nation's best centers when it's all said and done.

7. CB Smith Snowden - 88 overall

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Smith Snowden was a big pickup for Michigan, coming from Utah, where he played three different roles for the Utes. He wasn't just an excellent corner, but he played some offense and made his name known in the return game.

As far as his EA rating goes, he finished last season rated 85 overall, and he should see a bump as Michigan's No. 2 corner ahead of Zeke Berry, who was rated 81 a season ago.

8. RT Andrew Sprague - 86 overall

Michigan should have two highly-rated offensive linemen when the game launches — it was El-Hadi and Greg Crippen a year ago — and Andrew Sprague was another massive returner for the Wolverines. You can make a case for Blake Frazier and maybe even Andrew Babalola based on his potential, but Sprague has a chance to become first-team All-Big Ten this season.

Sprague has the potential to earn his way up into the low 90s when the season is over, and expect him to be a top-10 rated Wolverine in July.

9. QB Bryce Underwood - 85 overall

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Bryce Underwood saw his rating improve one notch as the season went on last season. He began the game rated 81 overall and finished at 82. While Underwood flashes potential and his ceiling is extremely high, he has to produce on the football field.

EA usually doesn't regress too many players, and they use potential for their ratings. Underwood should see a bump from year and 85 overall feels like a good spot.

10. Enow Etta - 85 overall

It would be Michigan without seeing a defensive takckle in the top 10. To some people's surprise, Trey Pierce (82) was actually rated higher than Enow Etta (79) in EAs last roster update to end College Football 26.

And while Pierce should be a starter alongside Etta, Etta has the experience and Michigan made a significant push to retain him once he entered the portal. Given all that, and Etta being a 'freak', EA could give Etta a big bump to start the season.