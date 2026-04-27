4 Michigan Wolverines Who Could Be First-Round Picks in 2027 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft concluded and the Wolverines had six players selected. But for the first time since the 2018 NFL Draft, Michigan didn't have any players drafted in Round 1. Instead, the Wolverines had two players go in the second round: Derrick Moore (Lions) and Marlin Klein (Texans).

Here are four players who could end Michigan's one-year drought of not having any players taken in the first round. These four players could go in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Senior CB Jyaire Hill

Following the 2025 NFL Draft, Jyaire Hill was immediately viewed as a potential first-round draft pick for the 2026 NFL Draft. But the 6'2" corner was selected as a Big Ten Honorable Mention following his third year at Michigan and he opted to come back to school for his senior year.

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Under Jay Hill, the Wolverines defense is expected to improve, and Hill's draft stock has a real shot of boosting. Michigan has a chance of having one of the better starting corner units in the nation with Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden. It's not going to be easy for any team to throw the ball on Michigan and if Hill can show he can become a serious lock-down corner, NFL teams are going to notice.

Hill had just one interception in 2025, and if that number can improve, expect Hill to climb up draft boards.

Senior Edge John Henry Daley

The Utah transfer is already viewed as a potential first-round pick for next spring, but it's all going to depend on how he recovers from the Achilles injury he suffered late last season. Daley is expected to be a full go come June 1.

If Michigan gets a healthy Daley, he will immediately become one of the best edge rushers in the nation. He had an All-American season year at Utah, recording 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss. Daley has the strength and quickness to get past tackles, and with how Jay Hill likes to disguise his defense, Daley has a chance to really impress in 2026.

Michigan has a storied history of sending edge rushers to the NFL, and Daley should be next in line.

Junior OT Andrew Sprague

Center Jake Guarnera has the chance of being the best offensive lineman for Michigan this season — already becoming the leader of the unit — but NFL teams love offensive tackles. Andrew Sprague is a huge lineman, standing at 6'8", 315-pounds, and was the starting right tackle last season.

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Sprague was named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention a year ago in his first season as a full-time starter. With Jim Harding coming over from Utah as the offensive line coach, the Wolverines' offensive line should make a big improvement from last season — with Sprague making a big gain.

Junior RB Jordan Marshall

Football is a passing league and that's why quarterbacks, offensive tackles, and wide receivers go early in the NFL Draft. But teams always need an elite running back and there were two running backs drafted in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Things would have to fall into place for Jordan Marshall to go in Round 1 of the 2027 NFL Draft, but Marshall proved that he was an elite back last season. Despite things going against him — Justice Haynes starting and a late injury to Marshall — he still almost ran for 1,000 yards.

Marshall rushed for 932 yards and 10 scores last season. If he can stay healthy, Marshall should be in store for a really big year. Savion Hiter will certainly cut into his touches and Michigan hopes to throw the football more, but if Marshall is as dominant as he was last year — expect big things from the former Mr. Ohio winner.