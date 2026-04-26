Michigan UDFA Tracker: Wolverines Find Home After 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft has concluded and Michigan finished the day with six players selected. The Wolverines didn't have any players go in Round 1, but the Wolverines did have both Derrick Moore (Lions) and Marlin Klein (Texans) go in Round 2.

Michigan saw the likes of Jaishawn Barham (Cowboys), Jimmy Rolder (Lions), Max Bredeson (Vikings), and Rayshaun Benny (Ravens) all go this year.

While the Wolverines did have six players go in the draft, there were several Michigan players who didn't hear their names called. We are going to track the different undrafted free agents and share where they've signed.

Which players have signed?

Kicker Dominic Zvada signs with the New York Giants

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Almost as soon as the draft ended, kicker Dominic Zvada and the New York Giants came to an agreement. Jim Harbaugh's brother, John, is the new head coach of the Giants and he wanted to bring Zvada to New York.

But which Zvada is the Giants getting? The 2024 Zvada was one of the best kickers in the nation — if not the best. He set a single-season record at Michigan, making 21-of-22 kickers (95.5%) and made seven field goals of 50-yards or more. He was named an All-American after his stunning year.

But 2025 wasn't as good for Zvada. Accuracy was a big issue for the former Arkansas State transfer, and he made just 17-of-25 (68%) field goals on the year. After an All-American season in 2024, Zvada was an honorable All-Big Ten mention this past season.

Zvada has the ability to become a starting field goal kicker in the NFL, but it all depends on which player shows up.

Wide receiver Donaven McCulley signs with the Miami Dolphins

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Once Michigan signed Bryce Underwood, the Wolverines knew they needed to bring big playmakers in for him. Donaven McCulley came to Ann Arbor as a big 6'5" target for Underwood. He ended up having a few big games, becoming a reliable target, and now he will look to make the Miami Dolphins' roster.

McCulley, the former Indiana transfer, caught 39 passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns in his lone season with Michigan. His biggest game came against Wisconsin, where McCulley caught six passes for 112 yards and a score.

McCulley will need to show he can become a vertical threat in the NFL and beat defensive backs down the field. He fits more as a possession wide receiver, and if he can expand his game, he would be a big target in the league.