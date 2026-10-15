This is true every week, but the Michigan Wolverines need a win. That fact carries even more weight when the Wolverines enter the game on a two-game losing streak that saw them lose to two opponents they do not typically lose to.

After the bye week, Michigan needs to reset. This matchup against Penn State is unique for a variety of reasons, which means the top players to get them to a victory are a little different than a typical game.

Here are those players, with a focus on the spine of the defense.

5. Rod Moore

Rod Moore is going to live in Michigan lore forever. He’s a three-time captain, which is something that had not been done in the modern era of Michigan football. His interception against Ohio State in 2023 is one of the biggest moments in the history of the program.

Through five games this season, however, Moore has been pretty quiet. He’s assignment sure, and has not been a sore spot on defense by any stretch. The reality, however, is the Wolverines need the playmaking that made Moore such a dynamic player earlier in his Michigan career.

The Wolverines have emphasized taking the ball away, and Moore has yet to get his hands on a ball this season. With the Wolverines returning from their bye week, and the propensity that the Nittany Lions will have to attack the middle of the field, Moore should have an opportunity to make some plays.

4. Chase Taylor

Similar to Moore, linebacker is a position that could have a chance to make some plays against Penn State’s offense. Penn State has a proud tradition of targeting their big, athletic tight ends. That includes NFL star Tyler Warren, who was with the Nittany Lions a couple of years ago.

This year, its Benjamin Brahmer, a 6-foot-7 specimen who transferred to Penn State when Matt Campbell took the head coaching job there.

Chase Taylor spoke this week about the unique matchup that Penn State provides them, and the linebackers needing to be prepared to have a big game.

Furthermore, Taylor did not go full Jim Harbaugh and guarantee a win, but he did say to expect one.

“Toughness, physicalness, full speed, and a win,” Taylor said when asked what to expect this weekend.

If Michigan is going to win, Taylor is going to need to provide all three of those things, to lead to the fourth.

3. Jordan Marshall/Savion Hiter

Yes, Jordan Marshall is going to be the starter this weekend, but both backs are going to play a significant role. Some explosiveness in the run game would be nice to see out of Michigan’s talented backfield. The Wolverines’ run game has been mostly anemic through the 2026 season, and there are plenty of people starting to take notice.

Marshall should be fully beyond his injury now that the Wolverines are through their bye week. Hiter should have his feet underneath him after coming in as a freshman and being asked to play immediately.

Iowa linebacker Cam Buffington (33) tackles Michigan running back Savion Hiter (5) during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Penn State’s run defense is putrid. The Wolverines have a golden opportunity in front of them to get the ground game on track. If they cannot do that this week, will they ever?

That is a question that Marshall and Hiter can answer with authority.

2. Hogan Hansen

The tight end position got a little more interesting for Michigan this week with the addition of Alex Bauman after a judge granted him a fifth year of eligibility. Bauman is unlikely to play this week, but could become a factor down the road.

Who was one of the risers from the bye week that Kyle Whittingham mentioned? That was tight end Hogan Hansen.

Hansen has shown some ability in the past to be excited about, but struggled with injuries. Now, he appears healthy and able to make some plays in the passing game for an offense desperately searching for some secondary playmakers. Can Hansen figure out his way onto the field to make an impact and take some pressure off of Andrew Marsh and JJ Buchanan?

Who knows, but Michigan is desperately searching for answers now.

1. Bryce Underwood

Yes, the quarterback could top this list every week, but this week is different. Bryce Underwood is fighting for his job. He’s fighting for his future as well. If he gets benched at Michigan, that immediately makes his future uncertain both in the present and beyond.

That’s the reality staring Underwood in the face both now and in the future. Yes, he was named the starter coming out of the bye week, but I’m not sure how many entrenched starters are sharing reps with their backup. The fan base is getting restless, and there is not much on the field showing tangible improvement.

This is the Bryce Underwood Michigan has been waiting for



19/25, 245 PYDS, 2 PTD, 0 INT vs UTEP



His most complete game yet in a 52-17 win.



pic.twitter.com/4BHYn6JVxj — CFB Performances (@performancesCFB) September 20, 2026

The reality of modern college football is that players are paid now. That means there will be less patience, even if the player is only a true sophomore. There’s no secrets about how much money Michigan threw at Underwood to get him to come to Michigan.

He struggled as a freshman and was given all of the excuses that were valid coming into the season. Now, Underwood is the only one left standing of last year’s group that failed him, and he is still struggling.

Kyle Whittingham did not recruit Underwood. Nor did Jason Beck. Pulling the trigger on a quarterback change is easier for someone who may have never wanted Underwood in the first place. If Underwood struggles early, the boo birds will be out in full force. If Michigan falls behind early, the situation may become untenable to the point that Underwood’s career at Michigan could end as early as Saturday afternoon.

That’s what he’s facing, and that’s why he’s the most important player on the field for the Wolverines.



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