Aidan Hutchinson says injury is an 'afterthought' and 'can't wait' for Week 1
About 9 1/2 months have passed since former Michigan Wolverine and current Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson suffered a gruesome broken leg in a game against the Dallas Cowboys. The pain of being away from football ate away at Hutchinson in what he called a "long offseason" in an interview with NBC during the Lions' preseason opener against the LA Chargers on Thursday night, saying he can't wait for the team's Week 1 game against the Packers at Lambeau Field.
"It's been a long time without football in my life," Hutchinson told NBC's Mike Tirico and Chris Collinsworth during the broadcast. "Camp's been fun so far, but I'm just —I can't wait for that Week 1 in Lambeau. It's going to be electric, man. It's been a long offseason, so I'm ready to jump back into football."
Several reports have indicated Hutchinson has been dominant in training camp and has fully returned to form since the injury. On the broadcast, Hutchinson confirmed he is feeling great and said he has fully put the injury in the rearview mirror.
"Felling great, man," said Hutchinson. "Really, the injury is an afterthought now. So, I just hope that once I start playing people will stop asking me and stop thinking about that injury. I've moved on and I can't wait until people see me on TV again playing football."
Detroit started the 2024 season with a 4-1 record before Hutchinson went down. He was on track to have a career season from a personal standpoint as he had recorded 7.5 sacks in five games before the injury. Hutchinson said it was difficult having to miss time and miss many parts of the historic Lions' season, making him even more eager for a return to the field in 2025.
"I feel like my first few years in the league, I started to get hot at the end of the season," said Hutchinson. "Then, year three I was coming in and had the electric start that I had, then getting taken out of that season, that 15 win season—it was hard. It was hard watching those games, because you know mentally I'm all the way here, but I'm on the sideline and limited physically. I'm just so happy it's over with, and honestly it feels like a fever dream looking back on those times rehabbing. We're looking forward to 2025, a clean slate baby."
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan among frontrunners for nation's No. 1 QB — again
Michigan surges late in battle with Ole Miss for 4-star defender
Michigan in heated recruiting battle with Ohio State, Oregon ahead of 4-star's decision