If Kalen DeBoer loses to Oklahoma, analysts’ prediction would benefit Michigan

Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer insists he has no interest in talking to other schools and his priority is staying with the Tide -- but what's he supposed to say? Alabama is in the beginning of a College Football Playoff run and the Tide will play their first game on Friday against Oklahoma.

Alabama didn't make the CFP last season, in DeBoer's first season replacing Nick Saban, and DeBoer's team went 10-2 this season, losing their third game in the SEC Conference Championship Game. The fanbase in Tuscaloosa only knows winning and if DeBoer loses in the opening round against Oklahoma, the noise could grow louder.

In fact, CBS Sports' Will Backus predicts Michigan could be a lifeline if Bama were to falter against the Sooners.

Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

"Alabama fans are already uncertain about coach Kalen DeBoer. The Crimson Tide were, frankly, lucky to make the College Football Playoff after an embarrassing performance against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game.

That 28-7 defeat put a bow on a rough close to the 2025 campaign for Alabama. The Crimson Tide went 2-2 in their last four games against FBS opponents. Both of their losses came against currently ranked opponents. The wins -- against LSU and Auburn -- were largely uninspiring.

...."The rematch will go about the same way as the first game, which will make the noise surrounding DeBoer's future at Alabama even louder. He's a very good coach with a proven track record and perhaps a change of scenery could benefit both sides if things go south Friday night. Maybe Michigan provides a lifeline for DeBoer."

DeBoer's statement

After rumblings of DeBoer being Michigan's top target, he released a statement day ago saying he wasn't interested in any other job.

"My family and I are very happy in Tuscaloosa and remain extremely grateful for the support of President Mohler, Greg Byrne, the board and so many others. We have an incredible opportunity in front of us, so my sole focus is on Alabama football and our preparations to play Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff.

"I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job. I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

Things could move quickly with a Bama loss

It appears that DeBoer and ASU's Kenny Dillingham are on top of Michigan's list. With a loss against Oklahoma, Michigan would likely try to get an offer on the table to DeBoer. The Wolverines would make the Bama coach officially tell them no.

If he is indeed happy in Alabama, then the Wolverines can shift their focus to someone else -- likely Dillingham. This weekend, with a Bama win or loss, could start to see some dominoes fall.