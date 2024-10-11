Michigan Football: Keon Sabb shares Rose Bowl story that ultimately helped him go to Alabama
Former Michigan safety Keon Sabb entered the transfer portal back on Feb. 16. Four days later he not only committed to Alabama, but was already enrolled. It was a major blow to the Wolverines' defense. Sabb, a sophomore, played meaningful snaps for Michigan in 2023 and was a major contributor to what the Wolverines did in the secondary.
The Wolverines currently have the 115th-ranked passing defense in the country and once veteran Rod Moore went down this spring, it's clear Michigan could've used Sabb in its secondary in 2024. The now Alabama safety briefly opened up about his transition to head to Tuscaloosa. Sabb appeared on The New Wave podcast -- a podcast with Alabama football players as the host.
"It was a pretty good transition," Sabb said about going to Alabama from Michigan. "Everybody, all the players, teammates -- they made it an easy transition. Nobody was being standoffish from me being from Michigan."
Sabb is fourth on Alabama with 25 tackles and leads the defense with two interceptions. He said he really leaned on his dad when trying to make the decision to leave the Wolverines. Sabb wouldn't trade a thing in the end.
"Really, my dad," Sabb said of who he spoke to about coming to Alabama. "He was my biggest support in that situation. He's always told me right from wrong, always listen to him, and it's got me this far...My dad and my brothers got to come up to Alabama before and got a visit.
"Just having that trust on the lineage of this school [Alabama], just trusting the process. Trusting Coach [Kalen] Deboer and everything like that. So think it was a smart move, I'm glad I made it for sure."
Ironically, Michigan beat Alabama in the Rose Bowl last season to get to the National Championship Game. Sabb said that the Rose Bowl was eye-opening for him. The Crimson Tide played physical and that helped him make his decision to head to Alabama.
"The Rose Bowl, that was probably my favorite game or atmosphere I've been a part of," said Sabb. "Super physical. Alabama came to play. That was our biggest challenge when I played for Michigan. They paid physical from special teams, offense, defense -- those guys came out and played hard. So that's what helped in my decison to come here. Another team that plays physical, has that grit, that grind."
While Sabb no longer plays for Michigan, Sabb will always have that bond with the Wolverines' program and he left as a national championship. Sabb and his teammates are striving for that same feeling in 2024 with the Crimson Tide.
"Got to start that game," Sabb said of the National Championship Game. "I didn't start the Rose Bowl, I started that one -- someone had went down. I feel like I played one of the best games in the Naty...I didn't really feel it for real until after seeing it, like I was really there. Making plays, doing my job."
