Wolverine Digest

A final update on an elite Michigan football class of 2026 RB target heading into his decision

Seth Berry

Nov 23, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) is tackled by Northwestern Wildcats defensive back Devin Turner (8) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Michigan football has been trending for the No. 1 class of 2026 running back Savion Hiter for quite some time, but Tennessee has done its best to hang around and make this a competitive recruitment.

On Friday, Rivals' Steve Wiltfong gave a final update on where Hiter's recruitment stands heading into his decision on Tuesday, where he will make an announcement on his football future during a ceremony at his high school.

"I’d lean Michigan going into the announcement," Wiltfong wrote. "At the Under Armour All-America Game in Orlando, Hiter said Michigan was setting the pace. I’m not sure they’ve ever left the top of the list."

Wiltfong added Hiter's relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford, who Hiter has had a connection with since Alford was at OSU, has made a big impact in the recruitment of the Wolverines' top target. Sherrone Moore has reportedly also made a very strong impression on Hiter throughout his process.

As far as Tennessee in concerned, the Volunteers have given Hiter much to think about with the program having a similar record to Michigan when it comes to developing running backs. However, it seems the Wolverines are still in the lead position heading into next week's decision.

Hiter has taken five documented visit to Ann Arbor in total. The Virginia native is the No. 8 procpect in the class of 2026 and the No. 1 ranked player at his position, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

