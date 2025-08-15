Predictions about 'the hammer' coming to Michigan football fall short
On Friday, the NCAA announced the penalties it is placing on Michigan football as a result of the organization's investigation into the Wolverines' impermissible scouting scheme, orchestrated by former staffer Connor Stalions.
While the NCAA's punishment included a $20 million fine against the university, an added game of suspension for Sherrone Moore and show causes for former head coach Jim Harbaugh and Stalions, the sanctions likely did not live up to the expectations of many rivals fans and social media accounts who were predicting that the program would receive "the hammer" from the NCAA and have past wins vacated, accomplishments stripped along with a potential bowl ban.
Here are some of the best "receipts" from recent days of accounts on X (formerly Twitter) from people who were predicting a far worse punishment for the Maize and Blue.
For all of the fun that has been had and how much attention the saga has brought, attention can now fully shift to the 2025 college football season as the Wolverines take on New Mexico in Week 1 on Aug. 30 under the lights at the Big House.