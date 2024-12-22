Analyst Danny Kanell mocks transfer portal players
Current CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell took some shots at transfer portal players with a mocking write up. He used a template that many portal transfers use to thank fans, schools, and teammates as they announce their transfer intentions. Kanell mocked the players by taking shots at their loyalty, even poking fun at their philanthropic and charitable actions as simply actions they embark upon to grow their brands and social media followings.
It is quite obvious that Kanell is salty about the current state of college football, in particular the NIL and transfer portal aspects. One can only imagine he is upset about missing out on such great opportunities when he starred at Florida State three decades ago.
While NIL and the transfer portal have been a thorn in the side of many college football fans, it is clear they are here to stay. It is important to remember that NCAA and universities have made billions off of student athletes for decades. For these students to be given the right, by the United States Supreme Court no less, to earn money based on their skills and their marketability is inherently capitalistic in nature.
Although it can sometimes break the hearts of fans when players transfer, it is a new part of the game and we, as fans, have to understand these kids are kids and they make decisions that they may regret later. Many of these athletes have used their NIL money to positively impact the communities around them. University of Michigan players have held toy drives and run food giveaways that have changed the lives and holiday experiences of thousands of families. While Kanell was taking shots at transfer portal kids he took shots at the money piece of college football. Embrace change Danny, this is no longer your college football world of 3 decades ago.
