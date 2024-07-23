Michigan Football: Three big questions ahead of Big Ten Media Days
With Big Ten Media Days set to kick off this week, the reigning national champions are almost being viewed as an underdog ahead of the new season. Given all of the significant losses during the off-season on both the coaching staff and the roster, the overwhelming belief is that the Wolverines won't be able to repeat the success from last year's National Championship run.
Although some of the doubt is valid, the reality is that Michigan returns more than enough talent to once again be squarely in the championship hunt. The defense is expected to be one of the best in the nation, and the offense has plenty of firepower to pose a significant problem for any opposing defense. But even with all of the things working in Michigan's favor, there are still some big questions that will need to be answered at key positions.
Here are the three biggest questions surrounding Michigan heading into Big Ten Media Days:
The Quarterback
This has become the biggest topic of conversation among Michigan fans as the 2024 season draws near. Although five guys are technically in the running for that starting spot, it seems like the battle heading into fall camp is primarily between three guys - Alex Orji (junior), Davis Warren (senior), and Jack Tuttle (graduate student). The last time there was a quarterback battle in Ann Arbor, former U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh opted to take that battle into the first two weeks of the season. Will Sherrone Moore take a page out of Harbaugh's book and allow the battle to carry over into the season, or does he plan to name a starter during fall camp?
The Offensive Line
The majority of the starting spots on the offensive line appear to be set. Myles Hinton (LT), Josh Priebe (G), Greg Crippen (C) and Giovanni El-Hadi (G) are all expected to assume starting roles up front this fall. As of now, the biggest question mark surrounding the offensive line heading into fall camp is at right tackle. The general belief is that the battle for that spot is between Andrew Gentry (junior) and Jeffrey Persi (graduate student), two guys who appeared in 13 combined games on the offensive line in 2023.
The Cornerback
Michigan found success in the transfer portal last year by bringing in cornerback Josh Wallace from UMass. Wallace ended up making 11 starts during the 2023 season and proved to be exactly what Michigan needed for that spot opposite Will Johnson. With Wallace now off to the NFL, the Wolverines are once again looking for a starting cornerback opposite of Johnson. Just like last season, Michigan went into the portal during the off-season to supplement the secondary. And just like last season, it looks like they may have found their answer in Amir Hall. The former FCS All-American plays a physical brand of football, loves to make the big hit, and his ball skills are borderline elite.
