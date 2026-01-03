Another Michigan football defensive back has entered the transfer portal

Michigan football safety Jaden Mangham has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Friday.

Michigan safety Jaden Mangham has entered the transfer portal, @chris_hummer and I have learned.



Mangham is the third defensive back to enter his name in the portal since it opened on Thursday, joining cornerback Zeke Berry and fellow safety Elijah Dotson.

Mangham at Michigan

Mangham came to the Wolverines in 2024 after transferring from rival Michigan State, where he spent two seasons as a Spartan in 2022 and 2023.

During his freshman season at MSU, Mangham appeared in nine games in the defensive backfield with two starts at safety while contributing on special teams. He made 20 tackles that season to earn his first varsity letter.

In 2023, Mangham appeared in 11 games for the Spartans, with 10 starts at safety, totaling 53 tackles with seven passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions in an expanded role on MSU's defensive unit.

Sep 20, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers tight end Luke Lindenmeyer (44) is tackled by Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jaden Mangham (3) and Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jyaire Hill (20) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

When Mangham transferred to the Wolverines in 2024, he played in just one game on special teams, but saw an increased role this past season with the Michigan defense, rotating in at safety and totaling 30 tackles with two passes defended during the 2025 campaign.

Mangham enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.