Another Michigan football defensive back has entered the transfer portal
In this story:
Michigan football safety Jaden Mangham has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz on Friday.
Mangham is the third defensive back to enter his name in the portal since it opened on Thursday, joining cornerback Zeke Berry and fellow safety Elijah Dotson.
Mangham at Michigan
Mangham came to the Wolverines in 2024 after transferring from rival Michigan State, where he spent two seasons as a Spartan in 2022 and 2023.
During his freshman season at MSU, Mangham appeared in nine games in the defensive backfield with two starts at safety while contributing on special teams. He made 20 tackles that season to earn his first varsity letter.
In 2023, Mangham appeared in 11 games for the Spartans, with 10 starts at safety, totaling 53 tackles with seven passes defended, a forced fumble and four interceptions in an expanded role on MSU's defensive unit.
When Mangham transferred to the Wolverines in 2024, he played in just one game on special teams, but saw an increased role this past season with the Michigan defense, rotating in at safety and totaling 30 tackles with two passes defended during the 2025 campaign.
Mangham enters the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.
