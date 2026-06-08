One Area Michigan Football QB Bryce Underwood Must Improve Entering 2026

When you're the No. 1 ranked player in a recruiting class, it's going to come with its ups and downs. And when you have generational talent — all eyes are going to be on you with major expectations. That's what Michigan QB Bryce Underwood faced when he flipped from LSU to come to the Wolverines.

Underwood was thrust into the spotlight right away, and while there was very little coaching, Underwood was expected to star in Year 1 for Michigan. The Belleville product had an up-and-down season as a true freshman, and while the ceiling is extremely high for Underwood, fans saw what the floor could look like.

And if Underwood is going to reach his ceiling and lead Michigan back into the College Football Playoff spotlight with a grueling schedule, he's going to continue with his hard-working ways, along with mixing some mechanics.

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Speaking with former Michigan national champion running back Chris Howard on 'The Breakdown', Big Ten analyst Howard Griffith noted mechanics are the biggest challenge facing Underwood entering Year 2.

"When you talk about it, the mechanics is footwork," Griffith said. "We know everything starts with your base and going up. It's no question. I mean, athleticism is off the charts. You understand that, but how do you take that and become an elite quarterback, which, you know, Michigan would absolutely benefit if he gets to that level where he's — there's no question what type of talent he is and where he can lead the team, but it comes down to a lot of, it's gotta be mechanics.

"There's a lot of, it's gotta be him being able to put himself in a great position, be on platform, be able to make the throw the athleticism. As we talked about those plays, those dynamic plays, he's going to make pulling it down and running with it. That's there."

Protecting Underwood and catching passes are both keys

There is no doubt that Underwood threw off his backfoot one too many times last season, got happy feet, and misread defenses. But the 2025 season wasn't all on the true freshman signal caller.

Underwood's pass catchers didn't help things, for starters. As a true freshman, per CBS Sports, Underwood was the second-unluckiest QB in the country, having a difference in completion rate adjusted for drops of 5.50% last season. The Wolverines' pass catchers dropped 28 passes as a unit last season, and while some will say Underwood throws the ball too hard — it's their job to catch it.

Michigan re-tooled its pass catching room to help Underwood entering Year 2. JJ Buchanan, Jaime Ffrench, and Salesi Moa, among others, will all help the rising sophomore.

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But the offensive line also has to protect him. Part of why Underwood had happy feet was due to the pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, Underwood faced pressure on 127 of 399 total dropbacks last season. He completed just 43.4% of his passes under pressure, while throwing three interceptions.

Michigan hopes to get back to its Joe Moore Award winning ways this season, and protecting its signal caller will be the key.