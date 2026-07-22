'Only the Best Play Here': Marques Hagans' 4 Pillars for Michigan WRs in 2026

After 28 dropped passes last season, Michigan did some re-tooling to its wide receiver corps. Not only did the Wolverines bring in three playmakers, who should make an instant impact in 2026, but Michigan also added a couple of coaches.

Ron Bellamy took an off-field role at Michigan, and the Wolverines brought over Utah's wide receivers coach, Micah Simon. In addition, the Wolverines made a splash hire to help Simon, bringing over Penn State coach Marques Hagans.

It's Hagans' first year coaching at Michigan, but it's his 16th year coaching at the collegiate level. A former NFL wide receiver, Hagans has coached the position the past 13 seasons. Hagans coached the Nittany Lions' wide receivers for the past three seasons, along with being a factor in the recruiting department.

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For Hagans, who knows a thing or two about sending players to the NFL, has four pillars the Wolverines' playmakers need to follow in 2026.

"It's only the best play here," Hagans said on Michigan's X Account. "So you got to be able to change direction. You got to be able to catch the ball. You got to be able to make people miss. And you got to be able to block your ass off when you don't touch the ball. So it comes with a certain mindset to be elite, but also every day, becoming a Michigan man, and all those things off the field correlate to all the things on the field."

Building a callous of toughness

Jay Hill comes over as the defensive coordinator after successful years at BYU. Hill's defense forces turnovers and wreaks havoc in one of the more complicated schemes you'll see. That makes the Michigan offense better each and every day.

Hagans spoke about the Wolverines building a callous, which will help when the season begins. He believes whoever Michigan faces this season, it's going to play violent, fast, and physical.

"There's nowhere to hide in our practice if you aren't tough or physical," said Hagans. "I think that's what's callous in us to whatever situation we come across, whatever team we play, wherever we play, we're just going to show up and do what we do every day, and that's play violent, play fast, and play physical."

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Michigan's going to need it, too. The Wolverines have one of the more daunting schedules in the country. Michigan has to face the top three teams, on paper, in the Big Ten this year. Road dates with Oregon and Ohio State loom, along with home stands with Oklahoma, Penn State, and Indiana.

The Wolverines are hoping to see Bryce Underwood take the next step in his development, but Michigan needed to re-tool the wide receiver corps to make that happen. And on paper, the Wolverines appeared to get the job done.