Urban Meyer Says God's Blueprint for 'Creating a QB' Resembles Michigan's Bryce Underwood

It's easy for the opposing media and fanbase, even some of the Michigan fans themselves, to scrutinize Bryce Underwood. He flipped from LSU and signed with the Wolverines, inking a massive NIL deal. And his 2025 season with the Wolverines was far from perfect.

Underwood flashed his No. 1 overall potential, but his mechanics and footwork allowed for some costly mistakes. He finished the season throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. And while he was the one on the field making the plays, not all of the 2025 season is his fault.

Michigan invested millions into Underwood, but he never had a position coach. Sherrone Moore left Underwood on an island, hoping his raw potential would work in a talented Big Ten Conference. But since Kyle Whittingham has taken over the program, he brought Koy Detmer Jr. over to coach Underwood.

Urban Meyer has bold statement about Underwood

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Appearing on 'The Triple Option' podcast, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said he and Whittingham have spoken a few times about the Wolverines' signal caller. And Meyer believes that if God were to make a quarterback, it would resemble Underwood.

"I've had a lot of conversations with Coach Whitt about him," Meyer said. "I'm not going to share some of them because that's between two good friends that work together. There are some concerns, but there's also, if God said, "I'm going to go make me a quarterback," it's going to look a lot like Bryce Underwood as far as size, athleticism. He's a great kid. He worked at it.

"Are there some things missing? Sure. He got thrust into a really — someday they're going to look back at that situation go, "What in the hell was happening there?" It just made no sense. You're going to invest millions of dollars into a quarterback and then not have a full-time quarterback coach with young quarterbacks."

Urban believes Michigan will develop Underwood

Looking back, it makes no sense why Moore never brought in a designated coach for Underwood. It's silly and just another mistake to add to the list of what happened during Moore's two-year stint as the Michigan head coach.

And with the addition of Jason Beck running the offense and Detmer Jr. coaching him up, Meyer is confident that Underwood will get developed with the maize and blue.

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"I mean, they're they're actually joined together," Meyer continued on a QB and his QB coach.

"You turn and you bump into each other because that's how close a quarterback coach has to be with a young quarterback. What are you looking at? What are you saying? I mean, it's non-stop training that position. Non-stop and you thrust a young kid into that environment. So, I always take the side of the player, I'm gonna say they'll develop him. And like I said, if God said, "I'm going to make me a quarterback," that's what they're supposed to look like."

Underwood is confident too. Just recently, he said he wants to show everyone what he believes. And that's that he is the best prospect to ever come out of the state of Michigan. If the Wolverines are going to make noise in 2026, they are going to need Underwood to show that on the field this year.