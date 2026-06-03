Eric Weddle Doubles Down on Michigan QB Bryce Underwood Criticism: 'Prove Me Wrong'

Former Utah legend and All-Pro NFL safety Eric Weddle recently made rival fans rejoice and Michigan fans angry with his take on Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. Appearing on a podcast, Weddle spoke about how Underwood 'couldn't throw or play quarterback' and believed we'd see Tommy Carr sooner than later.

Weddle, who played under Kyle Whittingham in Utah and became an All-American, was invited to see a Michigan practice recently, with his son Gaige Weddle, a 2028 prospect. It's clear he doesn't think Underwood can play up to a national championship level in the few times he's seen him play, and he appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to give a little more context to what he said — but he's not backing down.

"So let me give a little context because everyone just thinks when I say [Bryce Underwood] can't throw it means he literally can't throw it," Weddle began. "It means I didn't — I don't think he's very accurate. And when I say he, I don't think he can play quarterback, it means playing the position at the standard that I think he should be at."

If Underwood doesn't play well, he can see Whittingham making a change

Although Weddle says he can count on one or two hands how many times he's spoken to Kyle Whittingham since leaving Utah — he knows what is expected from him. Whittingham enjoyed 21 seasons of being the head coach of the Utes, and he did so by playing good defense, running the football, and not turning the ball over.

Weddle said that from the two games he saw of Underwood last season and from spring practice, he doesn't see Underwood leading Michigan to a championship as of now. Weddle went on to say he visited nine schools this spring with his son Gaige and Michigan had the worst quarterback play of them all.

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"And listen, I don't take back what I said," Weddle told Eisen. "Obviously, hearing it doesn't come off very well, but the point is, you have to play quarterback a certain way to win a national championship. And my understanding of Michigan is they expect national championships and these kids are paid to play a certain way, right? So what I saw from two games last year, and then I went out to spring ball, I saw not very good QB play. Now I know the coaches there are coaching and doing the best they can and are going to, and they're going to put them in their best foot forward, right?

"..They play great defense. They don't turn the ball over. And they run the football. So if the quarterback is not playing at a high clip and struggles, I could see a change. That was my whole point. Can he play? Is he talented? Yes. Is he a freak of nature? Yeah. Like no one's denying that I'm not, I'm not naive to that, but I do know what high level championship quarterback play looks like."

'Go prove me wrong'

Bryce Underwood has been under the scrutiny of the fans and media since he stepped onto campus in Ann Arbor. He had all eyes on him as the No. 1 ranked player coming out of high school in the 2025 class. The Wolverines flipped him from LSU, with a big NIL deal, and Underwood was expected to perform right away.

2025 was an up-and-down season from the youngster, and while coaching didn't help, Underwood appeared to be lost in some big games. But with the new coaching staff in Ann Arbor, the Belleville product is expected to flip a switch and have a big 2026 season.

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As for Weddle, his message to Underwood is to prove him wrong.

"Now go prove me wrong," Weddle said. "Like this isn't going to be the first time someone says something negative about you."

Michigan will kick things off against Western Michigan in Week 1 under the lights and then fans will quickly learn a lot about their starting quarterback in Week 2 when Oklahoma comes to town.