Arizona Cardinals projected to beef up line with former Michigan Wolverine defensive tackle
In the latest NFL Mock Draft by Sports Illustrated, Michigan defensive tackle Kenneth Grant is projected to be selected 16th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2025 NFL Draft. Grant, who was famously described by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh as "a gift from the football gods," has made a name for himself as one of the most dominant interior linemen in college football.
Standing at an imposing 6-foot-3 and weighing 340 pounds, Grant is a physical presence on the field. His size alone makes him a formidable force in the trenches, but it’s his surprising quickness and agility that truly set him apart. Despite his massive frame, Grant is able to chase down running backs and disrupt plays from the interior, making him a versatile asset for any defense.
"The Cardinals could very much go edge rusher here, but in a deep class of pass rushers and a top defensive lineman available, Arizona opts to bolster the trenches with a player who can impact both the run and pass. The Cardinals need a game-wrecker, and if Grant hits on his potential, he can be just that for Arizona."- Donnie Druin
Grant’s primary role at Michigan was as a run stopper, and he excels in that area. His ability to clog up the middle of the line and occupy multiple blockers frees up teammates to make plays and forces offenses to adjust their game plans. This skill makes him an ideal candidate for teams looking to fortify their defensive line and shore up their run defense.
The Arizona Cardinals, who have struggled in recent years to stop the run, could greatly benefit from Grant’s presence in the middle. His combination of size, strength, and quickness would help solidify their defensive front and give them a key piece to build around for the future. With his ability to dominate both the line of scrimmage and the running game, Grant is poised to make an immediate impact at the next level.
