Michigan football development leads to 4 potential first round NFL Draft picks
The Michigan Wolverines 2022 recruiting class brought in some heralded players with No. 15 nationally ranked Will Johnson being the gem of the class. However, a few of the less known recruits have used their time at Michigan to develop into potential 1st round NFL draft picks as well. Mason Graham (No. 247 out of high school), Colston Loveland (No. 302 out of high school) and Kenneth Grant (No. 444 and a 3-star out of high school) have all been predicted to have their names called on day one of the NFL draft.
The four players have all been predicted by multiple NFL draft gurus as ones to watch in the 1st round, with Johnson and Graham consistently showing as top 10 picks.
The four players leave an indelible legacy behind at the University of Michigan. Multiple Big Ten Championships, a National Championship, never lost to Little Brother, and turning the tide in the war against Columbus and never losing to the Buckeyes.
Along the way, those Wolverines won All American titles, Championship MVP titles, and the hearts of Wolverine fans across the globe. They truly set a standard that the Michigan program will undoubtedly continue to build upon with head coach Sherrone Moore and will always be spoken of with reverence in the lore of Michigan. It is clear that whoever selects these young men to wear their jersey on Sundays is getting a player that will increase production on the field, cohesion off of it, and knows the importance of culture in team building and winning.
