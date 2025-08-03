WATCH: Cardinals rookie CB Will Johnson dazzles with INT during training camp
Former Michigan star Will Johnson is showing why he was a two-time All-American during his three years in Ann Arbor. Despite slipping in the 2025 NFL Draft, Johnson is showcasing his talents on the field during Arizona's training camp.
On Saturday, the Cardinals released a video of Johnson jumping a route and coming down with an interception. It appears from the video that Johnson was matched up with veteran WR Zay Jones, but that didn't stop the rookie from dominating the snap.
According to Theo Mackie with Arizona Republic, Johnson dominated Day 9 of practice.
"Matched up with Zay Jones on the perimeter during 11-on-11 drills, Johnson perfectly read Jones’ comeback route and cut in front of him. He then made a leaping catch, securing the interception as he went to ground.
"It’s been a strong week of practice for Johnson, who has entrenched himself with the first team defense and is competing with Max Melton to be the Cardinals’ top outside corner. Both players will see significant snaps, but one of them will rotate out when Garrett Williams slides to outside corner — primarily in base defense looks.
"So far in camp, Johnson has rotated out more often than Melton, but with more plays like his interception of Murray, he could change that."
Johnson always had an instinct to pick off passes during his time in Michigan. The former five-star recruit picked off nine passes and returned three of them for touchdowns. While Johnson's junior year -- and final year -- in Ann Arbor was filled with injuries, he will still go down as one of the best players to walk the halls.
Now it looks like Johnson isn't only battling for a starting spot during his rookie season, but if Johnson's strong play continues -- he's going to start for Arizona.
Here are some accolades during his time in Ann Arbor:
• Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football predicted to land 2027 lineman from Texas
Fall Camp: Top Michigan football battles to watch ahead of 2025 season opener
CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team