CBS Sports ranks Michigan's 2025 schedule to the rest of the Big Ten Conference
After three-straight College Football Playoff appearances, Sherrone Moore's first year as the head coach of Michigan didn't go as planned. The Wolverines were 5-5 after 10 games, and Michigan had to shuffle through three QBs before going back to its original starter, Davis Warren. Even with an anemic passing attack, Michigan found a way to beat Northwestern, Ohio State, and Alabama to finish 2024 with an 8-5 record.
Expectations are now high in Ann Arbor for 2025. Michigan will feature a new-look passing attack with OC Chip Lindsey and five-star freshman Bryce Underwood behind center. Plus, the Wolverines' schedule isn't all that daunting. There is no Texas, Oregon, Illinois, or Indiana on the slate. Michigan does have to go to Oklahoma, Nebraska, and USC -- but save for the final game against Ohio State -- the rest is more than winnable.
CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli ranked the Big Ten schedule by toughest to easiest, and Michigan came in at No. 12 in the conference. Fornelli has Wisconsin ranked at No. 1, having the toughest road in 2025.
"I can already hear the angry cries of Michigan fans who want to know how a schedule that includes Ohio State and a road game against Oklahoma could be this easy, but take it up with Oklahoma. The Sooners are averaging 7.3 wins per year under Brent Venables. Don't get me wrong, the game carries weight, but it would've carried a lot more in 2021. Anyway, outside of those two games, this schedule isn't overbearing. Road trips to Nebraska and USC won't be easy, but the home slate is extremely manageable outside Ohio State and a four-game stretch of Michigan State, Purdue, Northwestern and Maryland before that game seems beneficial."
Coach Moore will be suspended for the Nebraska game, but if Michigan can go 2-1 against the Sooners, Huskers, and USC, it's likely a Big Ten Championship birth will be on the line when Michigan sees the Buckeyes in Ann Arbor this year. And if Michigan can beat Ohio State for the fifth year in a row, a College Football Playoff birth is also more than likely.
