Best Michigan Football Players in NFL History

We are less than a week away from the annual NFL draft, which is set to take place in Pittsburgh, Pa., from April 23-25. With that, expect to see a number of Wolverines join their new squad and try to make their mark, cementing their legacy at the next level.

There have been many great Wolverines who have gone on to be stars in the National Football League. With the draft on the horizon, it is the perfect time to take a look back at some of the best NFL players to come out of Ann Arbor.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson after being selected as the second overall pick to the Detroit Lions during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here are five of the best Michigan Wolverines to play at the next level.

Ty Law

A legendary cornerback, Law played for the Wolverines in the early 90’s. In three seasons with the squad, he accumulated 164 tackles, 19 pass breakups and eight interceptions. He also earned All-Big Ten honors in back-to-back seasons.

Law then played in the NFL for over 15 seasons, winning three Super Bowls with the New England Patriots.

The Wolverines have always been known for their strong defensive play, so it was only right to start the list with one of the best defensive backs in program history.

ORG XMIT: SP0119 PATS 14 GO--Sunday, January 18, 2004, 3pm--AFC Championship Game--Gillette Stadium--New England Partiots vs Indianapolis Colts--PICTURED IS--Ty Law, #24, runs back his 4th quarter interception. Photo Glenn Osmundson PROJOAFC | Glenn Osmundson/The Providence Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Steve Hutchinson

In 12 seasons in the NFL, Hutchinson was a Pro Bowl selection in over half of those (seven). As consistent as they come, Hutchinson was one of the best guards in the league for a long period of time in the early 2000’s.

His consistency was also evident at the college level, earning First Team All-Conference honors four times while with the Maize and Blue. Hutchinson was also a two-time First Team All-American.

While in the NFL, he spent most of his time with the Seattle Seahawks and Minnesota Vikings (11 years combined).

Oct 31, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings retired offensive lineman Steve Hutchinson is honored as a class of 2020 inductee to the Pro Football Hall of Fame at halftime during their game against the Dallas Cowboys. Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO, David Baker, appears with Hutchinson at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

In a long list of offensive linemen to suit up at Michigan, Hutchinson is one of the greatest of all time.

Tom Mack

Another offensive lineman, just from a long time ago. Mack played for the Wolverines in the 1960’s and was drafted by the Los Angeles Rams with the second overall pick. In 13 seasons in the league, Mack was a Pro Bowl selection in 11 of those.

While in Ann Arbor, Mack helped guide the squad to a Big Ten championship in 1964.

Mack may not be a ton of Wolverine fans know about, but his accolades prove he will stand as one of the all-time greats.

Charles Woodsoon

One of the most well-known Wolverines of all time, Woodson is a fan favorite. After being the first primarily defensive player to win the Heisman, Woodson went on to have similar success in the NFL.

Michigan cornerback Charles Woodson, races ahead of Ohio State's Scott Fulton during Woodson's second quarter punt return for a touchdown against OSU on Saturday, Nov 22, at Michigan Stadium. Michigan went on to beat OSU 20-14 and earn a trip to the Rose Bowl and the Big Ten Championship. Um 112297 Woodson Run Jhg | Julian H. Gonzalez /Detroit Free Press

Woodson played in two Super Bowls, winning one with the Green Bay Packers, and was a Pro Bowl selection in eight of his 15 seasons in the league.

He finished his career in the NFL at the top of the record books. He currently is tied for first in NFL history in defensive touchdowns (13) and is tied for fifth all-time in career interceptions (65).

Because of his Heisman trophy, Woodson will always be remembered as one of the Michigan greats. But NFL fans will also remember the legacy he left at the next level.

Tom Brady

Not a whole lot needs to be said about Brady; he is the undisputed greatest NFL player of all time and was a lock to make this list. Despite being a sixth-round pick, Brady flourished during his time in the league, appearing in 10 Super Bowls and winning in seven of those.

Dec 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back to pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-Imagn Images | Tim Fuller-Imagn Images

Brady was never the most talented player, but his drive and ability to control the game are something no other quarterback has ever been able to do. In a position where leadership is key, Brady was the best at commanding an offense.