Biff Poggi 'Puts Michigan in Rearview Mirror' Lands New Job After Coaching Wolverines

Biff Poggi served as a Michigan football coach two different times, but after his second stint as a coach with the Wolverines, he now headed into a different career path.

While still staying around football, the Big Ten Network recently announced that Poggi is going to serve as an analyst. BTN announced that Poggi will work in a variety of roles, and on the following shows, to discuss his football knowledge and insight: The B1G Show, B1G Today, B1G Countdown to Kickoff, B1G Live: Football Game Break, B1G Live: Football Postgame and The Final Drive.

Poggi puts Michigan in his rearview mirror

In total, Poggi has been in Ann Arbor three different times. He joined Jim Harbaugh back in 2016 as an analyst, before leaving. He came back in 2021 and 2022 as an associate head coach under Harbaugh, helping Michigan get to the College Football Playoff two years in a row.

Poggi left Michigan to become the head coach at Charlotte, but things didn't go as planned for the long-time coach. He was let go halfway through the 2024 season, and came back once or twice to see Michigan under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore.

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Moore offered to let Poggi come back as the associate head coach in 2025. But after a taxing year, Poggi put the Wolverines aside. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, law firm Jenner & Block reached out to Poggi during its investigation into the program.

But Poggi refused to speak to anyone, stating he was glad he was gone from Michigan.

“I am not interested in speaking to you or anyone else,” Poggi wrote in a text message to the law firm,per the WSJ. “I have put Michigan in my rearview mirror and I’m keeping it there. I’m glad I’m gone.”

Poggi served as Michigan's interim head coach

Once Sherrone Moore was shockingly fired back on Dec. 10, Warde Manuel named Biff Poggi as the Wolverines' interim head coach for their bowl game against Texas.

Poggi, to his credit, kept the team in place. Michigan could've shut things down, especially after more and more news came out regarding Moore's firing and his relationship with a staffer.

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But Michigan showed up to play the Longhorns, and while the Wolverines lost, Poggi was a key figure in keeping the players in Ann Arbor and lending a shoulder when needed. He even wanted to become the next Michigan head coach, putting his name into the hat, but the Wolverines opted to hire long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

In his parting message, Poggi said that was the coach Michigan needed.

"I think he's a perfect fit," Poggi said. "I think it's a great, great hire. He's very likable, by the way. I like him. The kids are real excited about him. I think our fans are really excited about him. And I think he's going to be just what the doctor ordered."