Biff Poggi praises Michigan players for response to adversity during challenging times

No. 18 Michigan football is getting set to play in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday in Orlando against No. 13 Texas after what has been an eventful few weeks since the firing of Sherrone Moore in the middle of the month, before the recent hire of new coach Kyle Whittingham.

Even through confusing and rapidly changing times, Michigan interim head coach Biff Poggi said during a joint press conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian that he has been immensely proud of how the players have handled all of the outside noise and have continued to show up to practice each day.

While the Wolverines are going into Wednesday's game to win, Poggi said believes the biggest win has already come in the form of how the players have handled themselves over the past few weeks.

Michigan acting head coach Biff Poggi waves at fans at warm up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Why Poggi is proud of the players

"A win would be icing on the cake (for the 2025 season), but the real win for us has been the way these kids have handled adversity and the way they've come to practice every day," Poggi said. "The way they have just had to isolate themselves from the onslaught of outside noise. And we're coming to win. But, we feel like we've got—a lot of good things have happened these last three weeks at the University of Michigan.

"And it's about the players. It's because of the players. So, a win would be great, we're gonna try out best, I can guarantee you that. We're gonna play hard. But, I don't think what these kids have done in the last three weeks should be overlooked in any respect."

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) warms up at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Poggi previously stated he wanted to be considered for the head coaching job, saying he interviewed a couple of times and had "multiple conversations" with leadership at the university. In the end, however, athletic director Warde Manuel landed on Whittingham, a coach with an undeniable track record of success at the college level in his 21 years at Utah as head coach.

At his introductory press conference on Sunday, Whittingham said there would likely be "two to three holdovers" from the current Wolverine staff that will join his staff. On Monday, it was reported that running backs coach Tony Alford would be staying in Ann Arbor to continue his work.

It's unclear, however, whether Poggi will be retained or have any sort of role with Whittingham's staff.

The Wolverines and Longhorns will kick off at 3 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve on ABC.