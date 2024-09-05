Big Noon Kickoff announces musical guest for Michigan vs. Texas
The "down-in-front" crowd probably isn't going to be a fan of this one, but Big Noon Kickoff announced that MoneyBagg Yo is coming to Ann Arbor and will perform LIVE as part of their pregame show.
While it's fairly common to schedule guests who have some association with each university, it's certainly not a requirement. The 32-year old rapper out of Memphis (TN) recently announced a tour with Rod Wave set to kick off in October, with a stop in Detroit scheduled for Nov. 18.
The addition of Moneybagg Yo is just the latest big name expected to be in Ann Arbor on Saturday for the top 10 matchup between No. 10 Michigan and No. 3 Texas. Former Yankee Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will serve as Michigan's honorary captain, and Olympic gold medalist swimmer Michael Phelps will be the guest picker on ESPN's College Gameday. Additionally, there's been talk that actor Matthew McConaughey is also on the guest list to be in Ann Arbor.
Those names are all in addition to the stars of the Big Noon Kickoff and College Gameday crew, including guys like Charles Woodson, Desmond Howard, Nick Saban, Urban Meyer, Pat McAfee, Kirk Herbstreit, and more. Needless to say, Ann Arbor is about to become the center of the college football world on Saturday.