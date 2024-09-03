LOOK: Star-studded lineup will descend upon Ann Arbor for Michigan vs. Texas
As if a top 10 matchup between two blue blood programs isn't enough, a whole host of celebrities, legendary athletes, and analysts will descend upon Ann Arbor on Saturday for one of the biggest college football games of the 2024 season. No. 10 Michigan hasn't lost a game at Michigan Stadium since the 2020 season, but No. 3 Texas enters the matchup as a 6.5 point favorite. The game will certainly carry massive implications for the playoff picture moving forward, which is why it's drawing such an impressive crowd.
Here's a look at some of the folks who are expected to be in attendance:
Michigan Football Honorary Captain: Derek Jeter, MLB Hall of Famer
Jeter is no stranger to the state of Michigan or the city of Ann Arbor. In fact, the Hall of Famer grew up in Kalamazoo and actually received a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Michigan. But rather than playing collegiate baseball, Jeter was drafted by the Yankees in 1992 and made his MLB debut in 1995. He spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees and would go on to become a five-time World Series champion. Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, and remains the Yankees' all-time career leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544), games played (2,747), stolen bases (358), times on base (4,716), plate appearances (12,602) and at bats (11,195).
Celebrity/Actor: Matthew McConaughey
McConaughey was born and raised in the state of Texas, and earned his film degree from the University of Texas. He has been spotted at a number of Texas games throughout the years, even attending practices and giving pregame speeches.
FOX Big Noon Crew
- Charles Woodson
- Matt Leinart
- Brady Quinn
- Urban Meyer
- Mark Ingram
- Rob Stone
- Chris 'Bear' Fallica
ESPN College Gameday Crew
- Rece Davis
- Lee Corso
- Kirk Herbstreit,
- Desmond Howard
- Pat McAfee
- Nick Saban
- Pete Thamel
- Steve Coughlin
- Jen Lada
- Jess Sims
Barstool College Football Show
- Dave Portnoy
- Dan Katz (Big Cat)
- Brandon Walker
- Kayce Smith
