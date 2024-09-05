LOOK: Olympic star will guest pick on College GameDay for Michigan, Texas game
ESPN College GameDay will be in Ann Arbor on Saturday, along with other big networks. FOX wil broadcast the game and Big Noon Kickoff is also in Ann Arbor, along with Barstool Sports.
Names such as Derek Jetter and Matthew McConaughey will be in town for the major Texas, Michigan battle. But does ESPN plan to guest pick for them? It's not either baseball HOF Jeter or actor McConaughey; but an Olympic medalist.
Michael Phelps, the most decorated swimmer in Olympic history will be the guest picker for GameDay on Saturday. Phelps, a huge Michigan fan, is seen in the video below with his block M hat on. We all know there will be at least one Michigan vote from the panel with Phelps in the house.
Phelps has 23 Gold medals, the most of all time. The 39-year-old swimmer has been coached by Bob Bowman since he was 11 years old. Bowman was the Michigan swim coach back in 2004 and Phelps continued to train under Bowman while he was coaching at Michigan.
Phelps joined Bowman at Michigan to train and attended classes over a span of four years, but did not pursue a degree. In fact, Phelps became a volunteer coach with the Wolverines under Bowman.
Phelps will be in Ann Arbor for one of the biggest games to date. The No. 10 Michigan Wolverines will face No. 3 Texas at Noon ET.
