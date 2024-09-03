Michigan Football: Hall of Famer to serve as honorary captain for Saturday's matchup against Texas
Former Michigan Football head coach Jim Harbaugh started the tradition of bringing in honorary captains on fall Saturday's. Since 2015, the Wolverines have had guys like Tom Brady and Michael Jordan serve in that role. For Saturday's Top 10 matchup against No. 4 Texas, Michigan will welcome another iconic athlete to Ann Arbor to serve as honorary captain - former Yankee legend Derek Jeter.
Jeter is no stranger to the state of Michigan or the city of Ann Arbor. In fact, the Hall of Famer grew up in Kalamazoo and actually received a scholarship to play baseball at the University of Michigan. But rather than playing collegiate baseball, Jeter was drafted by the Yankees in 1992 and made his MLB debut in 1995. He spent his entire 20-year MLB career with the Yankees and would go on to become a five-time World Series champion. Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020, and remains the Yankees' all-time career leader in hits (3,465), doubles (544), games played (2,747), stolen bases (358), times on base (4,716), plate appearances (12,602) and at bats (11,195).
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Sherrone Moore has confidence in the O-line: 'Expect those guys to be a lot better'
Sherrone Moore is confident in Donovan Edwards despite slow start in Week 1
'We're more than ready': Wolverines confident ahead of matchup with Texas