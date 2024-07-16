Five Michigan players make Athlon Sports' All-America team
Athlon Sports released its 2024 All-America and five Michigan football players found their way on the list. While that may sound like quite a few players, the caveat is Athlon Sports made up four teams. So there were a few Wolverines that you could argue were snubbed from the list, but let's show you which Michigan players made it.
First-team
TE Colston Loveland
Loveland is considered one of the best tight ends in the country, and some look at him as the best. Entering his junior season, Loveland is expected to be the No. 1 target for Alex Orji -- or whoever starters -- at quarterback this season. At 6-foot-5, Loveland is a big-time threat in the passing game.
DL Mason Graham
Michigan has a top interior lineman in Mason Graham. Also entering his junior season, Graham was one of the top interior linemen a season ago as a sophomore. He was an All-American and was graded as a top-five lineman with a 90.0 PFF grade a year ago. Graham is being viewed as a potential top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
CB Will Johnson
Like the previous two, Johnson is also entering his junior year and is also considered the top player at his position. Johnson would've likely been a top-10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft if he were eligible to leave last year. He was an All-American in 2024 for Michigan and was great against both Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze when facing Ohio State and Washington.
Third-team
RB Donovan Edwards
Athlon Sports had five running backs ahead of Edwards on the list. Which as a backup to Blake Corum the past two seasons it's probably a fair spot to be in. Edwards, to his standards, had a disappointing junior year last year -- but he shined during the national title against Washington. Fans know what Edwards is capable of and by being the full-time starter in 2024, Edwards has a chance to put his stamp on Michigan history.
Fourth-team
DL Kenneth Grant
This one feels like an undervalue. As a rotational piece a year ago with Kris Jenkins and Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant was really good as a sophomore and was an All-Big Ten member. Entering his junior season, Grant is lined up to play a full-time load on the Michigan defense in 2024. He will help form the top interior duo alongside Mason Graham. Grant had a 78.4 PFF pass-rushing grade which was a top-15 grade. That should rise as well in '24.
Potential omissions:
LB Jaishawn Barham OR Ernest Hausmann
The Michigan linebacker corps has been elite for a few years now. With Junior Colson and Michael Barrett gone, Barham and Hausmann are the starters in a Michigan scheme that relies on its linebackers to make plays and tackle. And that's exactly what both of these guys do. Hausmann was one of the best tacklers on the team last year as the third linebacker and Barham has been a top Maryland linebacker for two years. It's hard to believe there are 12-15 linebackers who are going to be better than at least one of these guys.
S Makari Paige
Paige is going to be asked to step into a large role in 2024 with Rod Moore set to miss potentially the entire season. Paige has been looked at as the No. 2 safety on the Wolverines the last few years, but now that he has a chance to shine as the No. 1, he could make his way onto a fourth-team or better by the end of the year on a stout Michigan defense.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Lands 3 On Walter Camp Preseason All-American Teams
Mason Graham, Michigan Football D-Line Continues To Get Snubbed In Projections
Four Michigan Football Players Go In 1st-Round Of PFN's 2025 Mock Draft