Michigan Football: CBS Sports drops Sherrone Moore in head coach rankings for 2025 season
Coming off a national title in 2023, Sherrone Moore had a challenging task of coaching a Michigan team in 2024 that lost several key players -- and coaches -- from that national title team. Despite high expectations, Michigan won eight games last season, but the Wolverines had two signature wins in Moore's first season at the helm. Michigan took care of rival Ohio State as a 20-point underdog, then beat Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
But even after the two unexpected wins to end the season, not everyone is high on what Moore has done at Michigan. CBS Sports ranked every coach in college football for the 2025 season, and the second-year coach came in at No. 58 for this season. Moore was ranked at No. 52 last season, so he dropped six spots from a year ago.
"Moore was an interesting case last season as nobody was entirely sure where to put him," wrote Fornelli. "On one hand, he had very little head coaching experience, which usually leads to a low ranking among our crew. On the other, he already had a career win over Ohio State! Well, now that we have a full season in the books, our panel didn't seem overly impressed with his first year at the helm in Ann Arbor."
While Michigan's 2025 schedule appears much softer compared to last season, things aren't any easier for Moore. The former offensive coordinator is expected to face a self-imposed two-game suspension this season, stemming from the Connor Stalions' sign-stealing scheme from the 2023 season.
But Moore went out and landed a new offensive coordinator to lead his offense, and Michigan signed five-star phenom Bryce Underwood to lead the charge. The Wolverines won eight games a year ago with the 131st-ranked passing offense in the country. The passing attack can only go up from there, and with a year under his belt, Moore will only improve as a head coach.
