Big Ten football begins; Full Week 1 schedule
The 18-game slate for Big Ten football is set for kickoff tonight (Thursday) with three Big Ten games. The new-look conference will have games through Sunday night. You can tune in on four straight days to watch your favorite Big Ten team(s) in action.
Below you can see the entire Big Ten schedule:
Full Week 1 schedule:
Thursday August 29:
Howard vs. Rutgers; 6:00 p.m. ET on BTN
North Carolina vs. Minnesota; 8:00 p.m. ET on FOX
Eastern Illinois vs. Illinois; 9:00 p.m. ET on BTN
Friday August 30:
Florida Atlantic vs. Michigan State; 7:00 p.m. ET on BTN
Western Michigan vs. Wisconsin; 9:00 p.m. ET on FS1
Saturday August 31:
Penn State vs. West Virginia; Noon ET on FOX
Illinois State vs. Iowa; Noon ET on BTN
UConn vs. Maryland; Noon ET on FS1
Indiana State vs. Purdue; Noon ET on BTN
Akron vs. Ohio State; 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Florida International vs. Indiana; 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
UTEP vs. Nebraska; 3:30 p.m. ET on FOX
Miami (OH) vs. Northwestern; 3:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Idaho vs. Oregon; 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN
Fresno State vs. Michigan; 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
UCLA vs. Hawaii; 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS
Weber State vs. Washington; 11:00 p.m. ET on BTN
Sunday September 1:
USC vs. LSU; 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC
How to watch:
Fubo has you covered with the Big Ten Network.
All of the football games that air on Big Ten Network will also be available to stream on Fubo. The service is currently offering a free trial, giving new subscribers a chance to watch a few Big Ten matchups before purchasing a plan.
Normal $79.99 plan will get the B1G Ten. Big Ten Network also is available to Fubo subscribers in Canada, so fans north of the border can tune in and watch their teams.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan victory over Fresno State
Predicting every Big Ten football score in Week 1
'He's unbelieveable': Could Jaishawn Barham be Michigan's best linebacker...ever?