Big Ten football: Full Week 5 schedule, a top-25 matchup
It's full-on Big Ten Conference football taking place in Week 5. No more non-conference games this week and there will be eight conference games taking place between Friday night and all day Saturday. The first game on the docket will be Washington traveling to the East Coast to take on Rutgers.
Saturday, you can wake up and watch football from Noon ET until 'Big Ten after dark' starts at 11:00 p.m. ET. The premier game taking place on Saturday will be a top-25 game between Illinois and Penn State. The Nittany Lions will have a white-out game against the Illini. Illinois just came away with a win in Nebraska against the Cornhuskers. Could the Illini shock the world by winning in State College? We will find out.
There also is a rivalry game taking place between Minnesota and Michigan. The oldest trophy game and the Gophers and Wolverines will be battling for the Little Brown Jug in the 99th iteration for the Jug. In other news, Ohio State travels to East Lansing to take on the Spartans and we will see an old Pac-12 game take place between Oregon and UCLA.
Here is the full schedule.
Friday September 27:
Washington vs. Rutgers -- 8:00 p.m. ET on Fox
Saturday September 28:
Minnesota vs. #12 Michigan -- Noon ET on Fox
Maryland vs. Indiana -- Noon ET on BTN
Nebraska vs. Purdue -- Noon ET on Peacock
Wisconsin vs. #13 USC -- 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
#3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State -- 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock
#19 Illinois vs. #9 Penn State -- 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC
#8 Oregon vs. UCLA -- 11:00 p.m. ET on Fox
