Sitting at 5-5 with games against No. 4 UCLA and at Ohio State, it seemed nearly impossible that the Wolverines were going to win one of those games to become bowl eligible. But Michigan defied odds on Saturday and took down the Bruins in three overtimes. Michigan has been more on the wrong side of close calls this season, but the Wolverines managed to get the job done, 18-16.

Once again, Michigan's defense was lights out. The Wolverines allowed UCLA to drive the field on its final possession in the fourth quarter, but Michigan kept the Bruins out of the end zone in overtime, holding UCLA to two field goals and a failed two-point conversion.

With the stunning win, Michigan will now head to Columbus for the final game of the season, and it's against bitter rival Ohio State. The Wolverines enter the game with a 6-5 record, while the Buckeyes have a 7-4 record — imagine hearing that back in August.

It will be Kyle Whittingham's first game in Columbus, but he did play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl back in 2022, where the Buckeyes won a thrilling 48-45 game. Now, Whittingham and Co. can fully turn the page to Ohio State.

"I can envision it," Whittingham said of playing Ohio State. "I've never been in The Shoe, never played in that stadium. We did play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl five years ago, four years ago, so we've had a taste of that. We know they're a very good football team, very talented. I guess they got beat today by Nebraska. But I think the environment, I'm anticipating to be very hostile, but I've been in hostile environments before, so I don't know if it's going to happen."

A statement win has a chance to change Whittingam's trajectory

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Oklahoma was supposed to be Michigan's statement win, but the Sooners didn't turn out to be the team many thought they were going to be — much like Michigan. But after 10 games, the Wolverines gained their statement win and it came against a UCLA team that was 10-0 and one of the final two unbeaten teams.

"Well, every game is important," said Whittingham. "We lost some nail-biters earlier in the season, disappointing losses. And this certainly, I guess you could say, is somewhat of a signature win for our program, at least this season, beating the No. 4 team in the country.

"That's a good football team. As I mentioned, they're a complete football team, UCLA is, and very deserving in the ranking. So that makes it all that much sweeter when you're able to get the victory."

Whittingham is on one of the hottest seats a coach can be on. Michigan escalated its AD search and have a verbal agreement with Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts. But some recent quotes that came out regarding Alberts in a deposition causes some concern. Now, we will find out if Michigan's leadership is still high on Alberts, or if the Wolverines will look for a Plan B option.

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Entering Saturday, Whittingham appeared to be a dead man walking in terms of being the head coach of Michigan in 2027, despite the now 67-year-old coach insisting he wants to remain in Ann Arbor. But after a win over UCLA, things get a little more interesting for Michigan and its coaching search.

I'm not saying Whittingham deserves another season, in fact, I think it's best if both parties move on. But if Whittingham leads Michigan into Columbus and beats Ohio State, the Wolverines would end the season with their two biggest wins of the season.

In 2024, Sherrone Moore led Michigan to two final wins for a 7-5 season, including what seemed like an impossible win over Ohio State. The Buckeyes aren't the Ohio State we have been used to seeing, but a win over Ohio State would give Whittingham some pull, with whoever the new AD is going to be.

"Well, it shows that our guys have a lot of toughness, and that's our culture that we're trying to build and instill," Whittingham said. "And not to say that they weren't tough in years past, but that's something that has always been a linchpin of programs that I've been involved with. Physicality, toughness, warrior mentality, that's something that's woven into the fabric of our culture, and that's what we want to look at."

But Whittingham isn't the one to decide his fate

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As things stand right now, Alberts is going to become Michigan's new AD come Dec. 1. He will assume the position alongside President-elect C. Cybele Raver, who picked Alberts herself. Barring a change of heart, Alberts will determine whether Whittingham is the fit for Michigan or if he's going to go coach hunting.

Alberts has been known to be aggressive firing and hiring coaches. For Whittingham, his last hope is to upset Ohio State in Columbus and get the Wolverines to 7-5, with some hope for the future. But a loss to the Buckeyes would likely seal his fate.

"The change is above my pay grade," Whittingham said of the AD change. "We're just waiting to see what the change actually turns out to be. I can say it's been a pleasure working for Warde Manuel during these first 10 months here at Michigan. Gave me the opportunity to coach this team, and I'm going to miss him, and actually gave him a game ball tonight. He had a game ball in the locker room tonight. So that's been a very good partnership in my estimation, even though it didn't last very long.

"But going forward, this win, I don't know exactly how to compare it to whoever the new guy is, but it was big for our program, I'll tell you that."

Many believe Whittingham has lost his locker room and others question his passion. It's hard not to when you don't see Whittingham reacting to much on the sideline. Obviously, if Michigan were winning, people wouldn't notice as much. But that's the problem: Michigan is 6-5 heading into its biggest game of the season. And Whittingham will have to explain why his first season was so poor in Ann Arbor.

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