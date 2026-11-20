The 2026 season has not unfolded well for Kyle Whittingham. The veteran coach, who took over the Michigan Wolverines in late December after spending three decades with the Utah Utes in various capacities, has guided the program to a 5-5 record and could oversee the first losing record in Ann Arbor in a non-truncated campaign since the Brady Hoke era.

Needless to say, Whittingham's position at Michigan appears tenuous at this juncture. While some have implored the program to give the embattled head coach a "prove-it year," the stakeholders have begun moving in the opposite direction. Earlier this week, the school reportedly selected a new athletic director, Texas A&M's Trev Alberts, to take over for the departing Warde Manuel. Alberts will officially begin work on Dec. 1, just three days after the Wolverines' regular-season finale against the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Whenever Alberts begins the process of determining whether Whittingham will receive another season in Ann Arbor, he'll have plenty of factors to weigh. According to a new report from The Athletic, that list of considerations includes Whittingham's resistance to embracing the culture at Michigan.

"You will become us. We will not become you."

Michigan offensive coordinator Jason Beck, left, head coach Kyle Whittingham, center, and quarterback Bryce Underwood run across the field during the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Upon taking the Michigan job, Whittingham immediately went to work on putting his stamp on the football team. At a press conference before the Citrus Bowl, he made a statement that revealed as much about the coach as it did about how he felt about the program's existing culture.

"Another thing that I believe strongly in is that you will become us," Whittingham said. "We will not become you, as far as the players that are coming in. You will become us and do things the way that we do things."

Whittingham retained a few coaches from the previous regime. However, he imported the majority of his staff from Utah and BYU, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck and defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Whittingham fired Beck earlier this month after the offense failed to exceed 21 points for the fifth time since the start of Big Ten play.

In fairness to Whittingham, that approach seemed reasonable when he first took over the program. Michigan had just abruptly fired head coach Sherrone Moore for cause, and, given the credibility of the charges levied against him, a culture shift seemed both palatable and warranted.

Still, even under those circumstances, a program and its stakeholders will only accept so much change. Based on The Athletic's report, it sounds like Whittingham steered too far in the other direction:

"Michigan is a different breed," said the parent of a Michigan player, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, like others in this story, to speak candidly and protect relationships with coaches. "You've got to embrace their culture. You embrace Michigan. If you don't, No. 1, the fans will rip you apart."

Others apparently share that parent's sentiment. A former Michigan staffer told The Athletic that he had "heard from parents who are calling saying this isn't the program they came to" and that "there's essentially no more Michigan people in the building anymore."

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Disconnect with Michigan culture helps explain Whittingham's increasingly eyebrow-raising public comments

Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham reacts next to quarterback Bryce Underwood after the 20-19 loss to Iowa on the game's final play at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Whittingham had spent little time within the Big Ten footprint prior to accepting the Michigan job, so it stands to reason that he wouldn't arrive fully versed in every school tradition. Even so, he seemed wholly unprepared to handle the political elements of the job, including and especially the Wolverines' archrivals.

At Big Ten Media Days, Whittingham commented that he doesn't hold hate for Ohio State. He then effectively doubled down on those remarks a few weeks later.

"Do we have a better chance of winning if I hated them?" Whittingham said in August. "I don't understand. Whatever gives us the best chance to win, I'm all for it. I want to beat them worse than anybody."

In a vacuum, those comments look innocuous, and they make Whittingham sound like a well-adjusted person. However, in the tribalistic world of high-level college athletics, those words put a target on one's back, especially when the results fall short of expectations.

And Whittingham's Wolverines certainly haven't met expectations. The season opener required a literal (and controversial) last-second Hail Mary to win. Michigan then lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes on a last-second touchdown a few weeks later, letting that game cascade into a subsequent defeat to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

By the time Whittingham's team dropped a winnable contest to the in-state rival Michigan State Spartans -- a game he referred to as the "Super Bowl, particularly for them" -- he offered an especially tone-deaf comment.

"It's my job as a coach to rally them back up and get them ready to compete for these last three games," Whittingham said. "I don't know. Are there any more trophies in these last three games? I don't think there's any more trophies."

Those "last three games" for Michigan include the annual tilt with Ohio State, an annual showdown that has significant ramifications beyond the final score. "The Game" appears on any short list of greatest rivalries in North American sports. Still, Whittingham tried to denigrate it and the remainder of the Wolverines' schedule as non-trophy contests.

Statements like these could explain why, according to the aforementioned Michigan parent, Whittingham "[is] just not a match," while another former Michigan staffer who spoke with The Athletic said, "Those kids have checked out, and can you really blame them?"

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