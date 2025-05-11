Bitter college rivals join forces in the NFL and vow they are 'ready to work'
When it comes to rivalries the Ohio State and Michigan football rivalry is unrivaled. Players count the days between games, practice every day for that next clash, and the programs even implement specific drills in the hopes of besting their rival. Ohio State goes as far as blocking out the letter M anywhere it is found on their campus, while Michigan has banned the color red in Schembechler Hall and holds the "Beat Ohio" drill regularly in practice.
Now two of the best players in the last four years from both Michigan and Ohio State have joined forces in the NFL, and they're looking to put that rivalry behind them for the betterment of their new team. Former Buckeye receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and Michigan lockdown corner Will Johnson have now joined forces in Arizona for the Cardinals.
When Will arrived in Arizona after being selected with the 47th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, he realized that the Cardinals had more than one Buckeye on the roster and had a funny take on the situation.
"Fresh off the plane, I'm like there's too many of ya'll over here. They gotta get me out of here."- Arizona Cardinal Will Johnson
Johnson went on to say that he actually went golfing with a few of his former rivals and they seem to have put their college rivalry behind them to focus on winning in the NFL. Johnson was projected for most of the pre-draft process as a first round pick, perhaps even in the top 10. However, nagging injuries and a fear that he may have a more significant than disclosed knee injury pushed him out of the first round. The Cardinals got an absolute steal of a player with that 47th pick. Now they can pair the best from the Buckeyes with the best from the Wolverines and ride that young talent to a winning formula.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football makes final 4 for elite 5-star recruit
Where 247Sports ranks Michigan football QB Bryce Underwood among the rest of the Big Ten starting QBs
Prominent analyst gives the Minnesota Vikings zero chance with J.J. McCarthy as the starting QB
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson